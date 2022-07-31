Football’s back!

Cor how we’ve missed this. A 5am Saturday start and I’d have bitten your arm off for a point at Hillsborough.

League One title favourites, probably the biggest club in the division – apart from us of course – and a Pompey side with starters who haven’t had much time to gel. I feared opening-day misery.

But I was entertained. I must admit, the bar beckoned 40 minutes in. Losing after eight minutes, I was deflated and frustrated, it felt the near 400-mile round trip was in vain.

To be honest, I was fuming. Perhaps a couple of pints lightened my mood and the ever faithful travelling support who were in superb voice, riled me up once more.

What did you make of the display?

The second half was better than I could have expected.

We may feel disappointed to come away with just a point but, be honest, did we really expect more?

Whatever Danny said at half time, it worked. We looked far more adventurous and took it to Wednesday much better than in the opening 45 minutes.

I couldn’t be happier with three goals away from home, whatever the result. This point could go a long way.

Who was your man of the match?

Marlon Pack was clearly a class above and my man of the match.

He’s a delight to watch and the away following knew it. A deft touch, slick turns, Marlon will be an easy 7/10 every week in Div One.

Can retain the ball like no one else and a delicious assist to top it off. You can take the boy out of Pompey, but he’ll still deliver for them in Yorkshire.

I can see Joe Pigott being an unsung hero this season – selfless and intelligent. I cannot wait to see more of Colby Bishop either, he’ll get double digits by Christmas, it’s a realistic target.

Pig and Bish could easily get more goals than first predicted. We hope, anyway.

How do you see the season ahead?

I think we’ll give it a good go this year and the play-offs should very much be in reach with this team.

The need for a quick winger is obvious, but the Cowleys are going the right way about it. I couldn’t be more behind them.

Even without three points, this was probably my favourite away day yet. Good vibes, good atmosphere, good ground, good result and, in the end, a good performance.

Roll on the rest of the season. Something tells me we’re onto something good.

Josh Griffiths – 6

Joe Rafferty – 6

Michael Morrison – 6

Sean Raggett – 6

Connor Ogilvie – 7

Marlon Pack – 8

Louis Thompson – 7

Ronan Curtis – 5

Michael Jacobs – 6

Colby Bishop – 7

Joe Pigott – 7

