Gaffer For A Day, Anna Morey, named Joe Pigott as Pompey's man of the match against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What are your thoughts on the match?

Sheffield Wednesday are a very good team who were well-organised and made the most of their limited chances.

There was a clear difference between the sides. The Owls were defensively stronger and a lot more confident, while played with a very high press, which is what we’re attempting to do yet aren’t quite there yet.

Normally conceding early like that makes our heads drop and we let more in, but it was a good bounce-back performance after Barnsley and we dominated possession throughout.

Barry Bannan is unreal, we don’t have a player like that. You need to have a few like him if you want to push for promotion.

Did you enjoy the Owls’ game ‘management’?

It was very frustrating and I don’t really understand why they were doing it from the 20th minute, but I guess that’s how teams get promoted.

You saw the players were also getting frustrated, people like Owen Dale and Connor Ogilvie, as Wednesday slowed the game down so it was difficult to make chances.

The referee could have been more forceful, he wasn’t really encouraging them to hurry up and should have intervened more.

Their goalkeeper kept killing time, while others were messing around by throwing the ball back to us when it was their own free-kick. It reminded me of Ipswich when their fans were throwing it further up the stand.

Who was your man of the match?

Joe Pigott worked really hard to get into good positions, even though it wasn’t a natural role for him to play against Sheffield Wednesday, he’s normally the main man holding up play.

I’ve not actually seen enough of him to form an opinion on whether he’s any good, although he did make a good impact when he came on against Burton.

He impressed me Saturday, though, and I’d like to see him play more regularly during the remainder of the season to learn what he can offer.

I rate Colby Bishop really highly, but gave him a low mark because he was not allowed into the game, he wasn’t at his usual performance levels.

What did you make of Robert Prosinecki’s return?

He’s a bit before my time. I’ve heard of him, but don’t know anything about him. To be honest, I’ve never seen any of his clips.

When he joined Pompey I was aged six, so cannot comment much about him as a player and what he did for the club.

Still, it was a nice reaction from supporters when he came on at half-time to meet the crowd.

I just feel there would have been more reaction for someone like Hermann Hreidarsson, who played more recently and is someone more of the fans – like me – can relate to.

Matt Macey – 7

Joe Rafferty – 6

Sean Raggett – 6

Ryley Towler – 7

Connor Ogilvie – 6

Paddy Lane – 7

Joe Morrell – 7

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 7

Owen Dale – 6

Joe Pigott – 8

