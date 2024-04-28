Watch more of our videos on Shots!

So that’s it then, all over. Enjoy it?

I’ve loved this season, it has been my favourite during my time supporting Pompey.

In 2016-17, I missed winning the title against Cheltenham and then the Southsea Common party through food poisoning. I was instead at home crying.

It was a pork chop, I was in bed for about four days. This time I told my mum I wasn’t eating anything leading up to the last few games - and I was on the pitch against Barnsley.

Ryley Towler was chosen as man of the match by Gaffer For A Day Ashley Arnell. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It’s just a shame the squad is now going to be broken up, there will be some new players next year. I just help the team spirit stays. We are so together as a unit - coaching staff, players and the fans.

It’s going to be tough next year, backs to the walls in some games, so we have to make sure we all get through it.

What are your thoughts on that display?

We deserved the win. I didn’t fancy us going into it, to be honest, because we had nothing to play for. I thought Lincoln would get the three points, we didn’t expect to come here and win.

We played really well and kept it professional and in the first half, knocking the ball around really well, then Lincoln got into it more in the second half.

We didn’t miss Marlon Pack. As much as I would start him every day of the week, you couldn't tell he was absent whatsoever. We seemed to play really well without him, Tom Lowery kept it ticking.

I like Tino Anjorin too, he carries the ball really well, when he turns away from people and gets going he’s off.

Who stood out for you?

They all played pretty well, Will Norris’ save at 0-0 was a big one to make, although it wasn’t the best penalty from Danny Mandroiu.

But I’m going for Ryley Towler as man of the match. For someone who hasn’t played in months to come into the side and play like that was brilliant.

He was good at the back end of last year, yet this season the standard of football from the team has been amazing, so he’s just struggled to get in.

That’s nothing against Towler, it shows the quality we have in depth, although I don’t know if he’s ready for the Championship yet.

What did you make of Sean Raggett’s absence?

I can understand the changes, we wanted Matt Macey to be given a chance as well, there were a couple of players I wanted to see start.

Hopefully we’ll see Sean Raggett again next year, I want him to stay. I don’t know if he will because he’ll be fourth choice. If that’s the case, I don’t think he’ll fancy staying.

However, if he’s going to start then he may take a one-year deal. I love Raggett, he has grown on me in the last couple of seasons.

I like the fact he has been out in the cold twice this season, yet has come back in. He knows what it means to put the shirt on, he gets the city, he gets the fans.

Will Norris - 8

Joe Rafferty - 7

Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Ryley Towler - 9

Jack Sparkes - 8

Tom Lowery - 7

Tino Anjorin - 8

Paddy Lane - 8

Callum Lang - 7

Myles Peart-Harris - 7