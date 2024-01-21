Gaffer For A Day, Joe Simpson, chose Marlon Pack as his man of the match against Fleetwood. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

How important was that then, Joe?

The win was crucial, if we hadn't won this then the atmosphere would have been toxic. The reason for that is, for the first time in seven years, there’s actual belief we can get out of this division.

This is the team which stuck two past Bolton, put three past Barnsley, came from behind to draw at Derby, these are brilliant performances, but it’s results like Saturday which are going to take us to the Championship.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaffer For A Day, Joe Simpson, chose Marlon Pack as his man of the match against Fleetwood. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scrappy 1-0s, they are the results which, come the end of the season, can separate us from the rest at the top.

How do you rate Pompey’s performance?

We dominated the game, our defence kept Fleetwood really quiet for large parts of the match and, on the attack, it’s just a case of taking our chances.

I must admit, when they got the free-kick in stoppage-time, I said to someone that if we conceded now, it would be the most Pompey thing ever!

Fleetwood grew into the game, especially in the second half, against a team bottom of League One in a very bad run of form, but we always looked in control.

Who stood out for you?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abu Kamara was easily man of the match, every day of the week. He was a complete pest and probably could have scored at least one more, but took his goal really well.

Essentially he was the spark, for 25 minutes we looked really flat, then he picks the ball up and thinks about what to do with it - and scores.

People are going to think back to the three one-on-ones he missed against Stevenage, but you have to remember the lad’s only 20. That goal really showed his class.

It’s one of those signings where we didn’t necessarily know too much about him and wasn’t necessarily proven at any league level, but he’s a livewire, someone to pick up the ball and beat a man. You never quite know what to expect.

What do you make of the transfer window so far?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m sure I’m much the same as everyone else. We need one more centre-back and also a central attacking midfielder, somebody to replace Alex Robertson, who has been brilliant.

Tom Lowery showed bits on Saturday, but I don’t think he’s a natural number 10, he’s a box-to-box midfielder.

We also need someone to give proper competition to Colby Bishop, who is nailed on to start every week at the moment. He was our best player last season, but his confidence looks to have dipped.

I am not concerned by the window so far, I understand the situation and waiting until the end to seal good players. I’m not getting frustrated.

Will Norris - 8

Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Sean Raggett - 8

Ryley Towler - 8

Terry Devlin - 8

Paddy Lane - 7

Marlon Pack - 8

Joe Morrell (Christian Saydee - 7) - 7

Tom Lowery - 8

Abu Kamara - 9