What did you make of the game?

I expected a lot more from our team against the likes of Forest Green.

People have said they were hard to break down, but I don’t understand that theory. They have conceded 72 goals in League One this season, it should have been a big win, a couple of goals at least.

We were very much like it was under Danny Cowley, not getting the ball forward quickly and barely testing their goalkeeper.

At least we played better in the second half and got the goal, but our players seemed to settle for a 1-0 win, which was disappointing. I was expecting a more comfortable victory.

Who stood out for you?

I’m really liking Joe Morrell under John Mousinho, he’s running with the ball and coming forward, whereas he was quite pedestrian under Cowley.

Ryan Tunnicliffe was the man of the match choice of Gaffer For A Day Wayne Harris. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Joe Rafferty is one of our best players, so consistent, and while Zak Swanson has been good, Rafferty has more experience.

But Tunnicliffe is my man of the match against Forest Green. He’s not one of my favourites, but Saturday was one of his better games.

I actually thought he played a bit too deep, but he received the ball, passed it very well, never gave it away, worked hard and was very positive in everything he did.

What did you make of the Former Players’ Day?

I was hanging around outside and it was excellent to meet people like Noel Blake, Alan Biley and, of course, Knightsie. I thought they organised it very well.

When they all came onto the pitch at half-time it was the highlight of the day, with Linvoy Primus getting the best reception out of all of them.

The atmosphere before that wasn’t great, the team hadn’t given supporters much to cheer about. After 25 minutes, and with it still being goalless, people around me in the Fratton End started to get irritable.

The Fratton End was actually also quite quiet without John Westwood. I sit three rows behind him, but none of the band were there on Saturday.

So can Pompey get to the play-offs?

In theory yes, we have a good chance, but need to be more consistent than we are at the moment.

There are seven games left and the tricky ones are the last two – Derby and Wycombe. Certainly it’s a big ask to go to Derby and get a win.

I’ve been impressed with Mousinho’s points tally so far, that’s 30 from a possible 48, which is pretty good, you can’t argue with that.

We are playing a lot more positively than under his predecessor, scoring more goals from crosses, just like we did against Forest Green, while we’ve also had eight clean sheets.

I’m not ruling out the play-offs, but I don’t expect it.

Matt Macey – 7

Joe Rafferty – 8

Sean Raggett – 7

Clark Robertson – 6

Connor Ogilvie – 6

Joe Morrell – 8

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 8

Tom Lowery – 6

Owen Dale – 5

Michael Jacobs – 7