Alex Robertson was the man-of-the-match choice of Gaffer For The Day Jamie Brailsford. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

So that’s 10 games gone and top of League One.

I saw a stat recently that we’ve been top at some point in four of the last five years, but this season just feels a bit different.

We are a step above some of these teams and have a way of playing which is controlling the game. It’s what the Cowleys tried to do, but it was very negative football, always backwards, sideways, keeping possession, but not doing much with it.

Now we are more direct and dangerous, but controlling the game, especially with Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell. We’ve had four of the toughest opponents this month and wiped the floor with them.

For me, 10 games in, it's probably the strongest Pompey side I have seen in the League One. This is better-rounded than the one Kenny Jackett had, while the depth of squad is also excellent.

How do you assess that Pompey performance?

The first half was a very solid display, so calm, and even going 1-0 down it never looked like we were panicked or rushed. We are very controlled in games.

Whereas in other games last season, you could tell the tension and the pressure, players making mistakes and fans getting on their back. There’s none of that at the moment.

It was a professional job, but I was screaming out for them to put Wigan to the sword when down to 10 men. Instead we eliminated risks and managed the game out, which made the last 10 minutes a little nervy when it needn’t have been.

Up until Charlie Wyke seeing red, we were dominating play and creating loads of chances, then it changed, but we won, which was the most important thing.

Who stood out for you?

Alex Robertson looks so calm and composed on the ball and Wigan was the best game I’ve seen him have.

He was asked to play two different positions and did them both very well, but in different ways. So he was a 10 looking to get on the ball higher up the pitch and create stuff, then, as the six, was linking well with Joe Morrell and defensively very good.

He has shown flashes of good things previously, but it’s about consistency and the run of games he’s playing at present is helping him getting to know what League One is all about.

Robertson is also not afraid to put his foot in, which for most young loanees you don’t normally see.

The home fans weren’t very happy with referee Will Finnie!

I felt he was a bit inconsistent, but for both sides, although nobody could really argue with Wyke’s red card on Marlon Pack.

Colby Bishop had a really tough game against their centre-halves, he’s not getting much protection at present, while their shout for a penalty against Pack may have been handball. I wouldn’t have been aggrieved if that had been given.

Overall, we got the rub of the green with the referee, he didn’t give us much either but I could see why the Wigan fans were booing.

The only timed they cheered was when he gave something their way.

Will Norris – 7

Joe Rafferty – 8

Regan Poole – 8

Conor Shaughnessy – 7

Jack Sparkes – 8

Marlon Pack – 7

Joe Morrell – 7

Alex Robertson – 9

Paddy Lane – 8

Colby Bishop – 7