Colby Bishop's battling performance against Ricardo Santos impressed Gaffer For A Day Andy Fleet. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

How do you assess that performance?

What I loved most was that when it went 1-1 we kept going and that was so different from under Danny Cowley. With him it was farcical for 18 months, I don’t know how he kept his job that long.

Before we equalised, you could have looked to make three or four substitutions because they were all a bit downbeat.

But, as soon as you get that goal to make it 1-1, Ryan Tunnicliffe’s passes are meeting the player, Joe Morrell is driving forwards, the change is down to that goal.

Absolutely fantastic and good on them to back up Saturday by beating a top-six team. This isn’t a major rebuild in the summer, it needs a better manager, and we’ve got that already – and he is miles better than Cowley.

You weren’t a fan of Cowley then?

Cowley was dreadful. From the Accrington game where we had to win to get into the play-offs and didn’t, we never went anywhere under him.

John Mousinho wants to go man-to-man, he wants to take people on, he wants to go at the game, he wants to play people into their proper positions – whereas Cowley wanted to over-complicate everything.

He thought he was so much brighter than everyone and his way would be brilliant, but I always felt that this was the biggest job he would ever have.

Whereas when we had Paul Cook, I thought we were going to lose him to a bigger club. When we had Harry Redknapp, I thought we were lucky to have him. With Cowley, I never thought that.

Which players caught your eye?

Man of the match has to be Ryley Towler doesn’t it, but if it wasn’t for two goals it would be Colby Bishop in a heartbeat.

Bishop led that line so well, he occupied Bolton’s back three the whole night and was superb. What a player he is.

He is that good and ready to get higher up the league. The way I look at it, he has scored one and created two in the last week.

If he gets a couple at the weekend against Cambridge United and a few more for the rest of the season, we’ll be thinking “How do we keep hold of him?”.

So what next this season?

There’s not a lot we can do, there are too many teams between us and the play-offs to get there.

It doesn’t matter about the points, there are too many, you can’t dislodge that.

League One is two leagues, there’s a bottom half and a top half. The teams between us and the top size aren’t going to drop enough points to enable us to get in there.

But what we can do is unite the fanbase. We have the basis of a good team here, so improve some positions in the summer and we can really go.

Matt Macey – 6

Joe Rafferty – 9

Sean Raggett – 7

Ryley Towler – 9

Connor Ogilvie – 7

Joe Morrell – 8

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 8

Owen Dale – 7

Michael Jacobs – 6

Ronan Curtis – 7