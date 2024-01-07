Abu Kamara was named by Gaffer For A Day Jordan Hiscock as Pompey's man of the match at Cheltenham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What did you make of that?

It’s a weird one as we'd win that sort of match 99 times out of 100. After going 1-0 up, I thought we would win by three or four, then it was those crazy five minutes.

It wasn't a bad performance, we’ve played a lot worse and won matches, but, after falling behind, we huffed and puffed and didn’t really test their goalkeeper, while confidence is a little low.

Josh Sweetman chose Abu Kamara as his Pompey man of the match against Stevenage.

I will be honest, I sat there on Saturday and you can tell some people only watch the odd game or don’t understand football. According to some Will Norris is a liability, Joe Morrell is rubbish and Colby Bishop is a carthorse - I don’t know what they see.

I would criticise John Mousinho for not making his substitutions earlier, but you cannot legislate for that defending - and the referee.

Were you not impressed with Simon Mather then?

That has to be the worst referee I have ever seen. Before the game we watched a parks match across the road from the ground and that match official refereed it 10-times better!

It wasn’t the turning down of penalties which really frustrated me, but booking players for supposedly diving, when they clearly hadn’t.

I was sat two rows back and in line with Anthony Scully and while there was not much contact, he still pulled him back, so naturally went down. Yet he was booked for simulation.

That Abu Kamara one in the first half may not have necessarily been a penalty, but you can’t book someone for diving when he’s been tackled. He was a horrific ref.

Who stood out for you?

Marlon Pack and Sean Raggett were pretty good, but Kamara was the only one who looked like he could make things happen.

When he first arrived from Norwich, he didn’t seem to have the confidence, often passing the ball back, but now he’s more direct and, particularly since moving to the right, looks a constant threat.

He’s quick, can use both feet and has come on loads, although perhaps looks for a pass too much when the better option would be to take it on himself.

As for Raggett, I’m a bit biased as he’s my favourite player, but he has been exemplary since coming in for Regan Poole. He’s even improved on the ball, he doesn’t scare me any more!

What next for Pompey then?

This window is pivotal now, Pompey’s promotion will depend on it. We have seen the Christmas slump and this squad looks shattered, it needs freshening up.

Having said that, I am still confident we will get promotion. The top-two remains realistic, we just need a bit of a boost, especially with losing Alex Robertson.

I’ve not enjoyed watching him as much as a 10, he plays better a bit further back, but has so much ability to change the game and we will definitely miss him.

We need a creative midfielder, a winger who can play either side, a centre-back, and I wouldn’t mind another striker too. There’s also the need for a back-up goalkeeper, but how are you going to find someone happy to be on the bench?

Will Norris - 6

Joe Rafferty - 6

Sean Raggett - 7

Conor Shaughnessy - 5

Jack Sparkes - 5

Marlon Pack - 7

Joe Morrell - 6

Gavin Whyte - 6

Abu Kamara - 7

Colby Bishop - 6