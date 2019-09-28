Gaffer: Time to rest Ronan Curtis from Portsmouth's team against Bolton

Gaffer for a Day, Hugh Bunce, aged 32 and from Oxted, Surrey, previews Saturday’s clash with Bolton...

Let’s be honest, over a long period of time results have been poor, not just this season.

For instance, we have not beaten a team in League One’s top six for quite a while and that is a real worry.

Our Southampton performance demonstrated the players’ strength, character and determination, rather than showing they are rallying around an under-fire manager.

Kenny Jackett is dead in the water, out of ideas, I think it’s now time for a new manager to come in and unite the dressing room.

Still, we’ve got a game against Bolton and it’s time to drop Ronan Curtis from the team.

He is overthinking things a bit at the moment and is very much a confidence player, but at the same time Jackett needs to try a different winger on the left.

The Irishman is giving the ball away too much and not putting enough crosses into the box – and it is impacting on John Marquis, who needs service to thrive on.

I really feel for Marquis, we all know the quality he possesses and the ability to score at this level. It’s a case of the team getting used to the fact they have a dynamic striker to aim for.

They are used to playing direct to Oli Hawkins, who would hold the ball up and lay it off, yet Marquis isn’t that type of player. Give him a couple of chances in a game and he will score.

Let’s get the ball moving through midfield, not cancelling the talent with have in there. We have to use them to move the ball on and create a high percentage of good scoring opportunities for Marquis.

I really like Ben Close, but against Bolton we should be looking at constructing the starting XI based on the theme of who is currently playing well.

We should add a bit of physical presence in there, so a recall for Ross McCrorie would be ideal. Let’s give him a run in the side in the centre of midfield – and hopefully he can kickstart our campaign.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Bolton, Downing, Burgess, Haunstrup, Naylor, McCrorie, Cannon, Harness, Marquis, Williams.