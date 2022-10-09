How do you assess that match?

Beforehand I thought it would be a really tight game, on account of Fleetwood not conceding or scoring too many this season.

Having said that, it could have been all over by half-time, we should have been a couple up, then, as the game went on, we had run our race.

At the start of the season we were very much a second-half team, yet in the last couple of home matches against Plymouth and Fleetwood we’ve not finished strongly.

Danny Cowley also made the substitute changes at the right time, but none had the impact we would have liked.

What are your thoughts on referee James Oldham?

He probably got a lot of decisions right, but not the important ones, including the penalty shout on Dane Scarlett just before Fleetwood equalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaffer For A Day Dean Preston named Josh Koroma as his man of the match against Fleetwood. Picture: Barry Zee.

I was sat in the North Stand, it was right in front of me, and to me it looked like he’d been brought down. If that goes in, at 2-0 that would have been it.

The referee was actually bad for both sides, he never played the advantage, never allowed quick free-kicks to be taken, he wanted us to watch him more than the game, to be the centre of attention.

Although I don’t think we can blame him for the result, that's entirely down to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ve got an opinion about Josh Griffiths, haven’t you?

Yes, he’s been made into a bit of a scapegoat, when he’s a decent young keeper with nothing wrong with him.

We were spoilt with Gavin Bazunu last season, who was far too good for League One and is now playing regularly in the Premier League, even if it was playing for that lot.

Yet people were on Griffiths’ back on Saturday, mainly because he wasn’t taking goal kicks quickly enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s probably due to him being the one downgrade in the team from last season, even Joe Morrell is no longer one of the first names on the team sheet.

I don’t think he’s a bad keeper, he’s only 21, and I can’t think of any goals he has been responsible for. Besides, other players also make mistakes, look at Michael Morrison against Peterborough.

Who was your man of the match?

Every time Josh Koroma had the ball, it looked like something was going to happen, particularly in the first half. He has so much quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a player who appeared regularly in the Championship last season and now we’ve managed to pick him up.

His goals against Plymouth and now Fleetwood were almost carbon copies. You don’t have the expectation of watching goals like that in League One or League Two.

My only concern is he’s not quite ready for 90 minutes yet, and it was a shame he went off after 75 minutes on Saturday, but he didn’t look like he had anything left.

Josh Griffiths – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Ogilvie – 7

Michael Morrison – 7

Sean Raggett – 6

Clark Robertson – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Dale – 5

Marlon Pack – 7

Joe Morrell – 7

Josh Koroma – 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dane Scarlett – 7