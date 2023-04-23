News you can trust since 1877
Gallery: 22 fabulous photos of Portsmouth fans enjoying victory at Fratton Park against Accrington

Saturday’s victory against Accrington had that end-of-season feel about it.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

Despite the 1-0 win over the relegation-threatened side, the Blues’ play-off dreams mathematically came to an end, with Derby and Bolton both picking up maximum points.

Nonetheless, 17,594 supporters came and cheered John Mousinho’s men on in their final 3pm Saturday afternoon kick-off at home for the season.

And it definitely had that end-of-season feeling with beach balls making an appearance along with plenty of gallowed humour from the Fratton faithful.

Here are the 22 best fan photos from Pompey’s victory over Accrington.

King Charles was amongst the crowd for today's game!

1. Pompey v Accrington at Fratton Park

Pompey head coach John Mousinho spends some time with the fans before heading into Fratton Park.

2. Pompey v Accrington at Fratton Park

Assistant head coach Jon Harley stops for a selfie with this young Pompey fan

3. Pompey v Accrington at Fratton Park

Jon Harley was proving popular among the fans before kick-off.

4. Pompey v Accrington at Fratton Park

