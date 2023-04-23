Gallery: 22 fabulous photos of Portsmouth fans enjoying victory at Fratton Park against Accrington
Saturday’s victory against Accrington had that end-of-season feel about it.
Despite the 1-0 win over the relegation-threatened side, the Blues’ play-off dreams mathematically came to an end, with Derby and Bolton both picking up maximum points.
Nonetheless, 17,594 supporters came and cheered John Mousinho’s men on in their final 3pm Saturday afternoon kick-off at home for the season.
And it definitely had that end-of-season feeling with beach balls making an appearance along with plenty of gallowed humour from the Fratton faithful.
Here are the 22 best fan photos from Pompey’s victory over Accrington.