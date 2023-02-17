Gallery: Can you name these former Portsmouth team-mates of new Blues assistant head coach Jon Harley?

Jon Harley will experience a Pompey match-day for the first time in more than 10 years at Lincoln on Saturday.

The Blues’ new assistant head coach will be in the dugout for the trip to Sincil Bank just two days after his move from Chelsea was confirmed.

The last time the 43-year-old was fully involved with Pompey on a game day came on New Year’s Day back in 2013.

Swindon’s County Ground was the venue and unfortunately the result was a 5-0 hammering as the club’s sad demise down the divisions continued.

After a tough 90 minutes, the left-back never played for the club again as he joined Maidstone United.

Still, Harley still has fond memories of his 26-match spell at Fratton Park and it would be interesting to know if he remains in contact with any of those he shared a dressing room with.

If not, let us remind him and you of who they were and what they’ve been up to since that January 1, 2013, day.

Simon Eastwood The keeper left Pompey at the end of the 2012-13 season, following the club's relegation, and signed for Blackburn Rovers. He stayed at Ewwod Park for three seasons but made only 20 appearances before moving to Oxford on a free transfer in 2016. The now 33-year-old remains the U's' number one, and has played more than 250 games for the club.

Ashley Harris The forward slowly went off the radar after making the breakthrough at Pompey. He featured 29 times during that 2012-13 campaign but made just one more appearance for the Blues - against Southend in January 2014. Had a flurry of spells at the Hawks, Gosport Borough, Horndean and Moneyfields, before surprisingly returning to football to sign for AFC Portchester in 2021, which has proven to be his last club.

Adam Webster The Pompey academy product's career has been on an upward trajectory since his Fratton Park days. Clubs have spent more than £24m on his services since his Pompey departure in 2016. Is currently a regular for Premier League Brighton, who paid Bristol City £20m for the 28-year-old in 2019.