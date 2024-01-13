Dismal Pompey’s awful form continued with a 3-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient.
John Mousinho’s men trailed 3-0 at the interval and never looked like finding a way back into the match, despite a system switch and using three substitutes.
Orient were comfortably the superior side and that is now five points from six matches – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 6
Some inaccurate long-range passing at times, but that was the least of Pompey’s problems. No chance for the goals and otherwise looked comfortable and handling was good. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 5
Decent enough job defensively and operated as a right-sided centre-half after the break, looking comfortable. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 5
The pick of the defence and his aerial ability was crucial in second half when Blues were far more open following the system switch. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 5
Didn’t let that Cheltenham mistake play on his mind and had some good defensive moments. Played in a back three in the second. Photo: Jason Brown