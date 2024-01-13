News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Pompey slumped to a dismal defeat at home to Leyton Orient. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesPompey slumped to a dismal defeat at home to Leyton Orient. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Pompey slumped to a dismal defeat at home to Leyton Orient. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Game passed him by', 'Struggling for form', 'Showed up his team-mates': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings in Leyton Orient defeat

Dismal Pompey’s awful form continued with a 3-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 13th Jan 2024, 17:04 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 17:09 GMT

John Mousinho’s men trailed 3-0 at the interval and never looked like finding a way back into the match, despite a system switch and using three substitutes.

Orient were comfortably the superior side and that is now five points from six matches – and here are our Pompey player ratings...

Some inaccurate long-range passing at times, but that was the least of Pompey’s problems. No chance for the goals and otherwise looked comfortable and handling was good.

1. Will Norris - 6

Some inaccurate long-range passing at times, but that was the least of Pompey’s problems. No chance for the goals and otherwise looked comfortable and handling was good. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Decent enough job defensively and operated as a right-sided centre-half after the break, looking comfortable.

2. Joe Rafferty - 5

Decent enough job defensively and operated as a right-sided centre-half after the break, looking comfortable. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The pick of the defence and his aerial ability was crucial in second half when Blues were far more open following the system switch.

3. Sean Raggett - 5

The pick of the defence and his aerial ability was crucial in second half when Blues were far more open following the system switch. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Didn’t let that Cheltenham mistake play on his mind and had some good defensive moments. Played in a back three in the second.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 5

Didn’t let that Cheltenham mistake play on his mind and had some good defensive moments. Played in a back three in the second. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PompeyPortsmouthNeil AllenLeyton OrientJohn Mousinho