Gareth Evans is hoping Conor Chaplin can help Coventry pull off a Stadium of Light upset today.

The former fans’ favourite left Pompey to move to the Ricoh Arena for £500,000 last summer.

Conor Chaplin, left, and Gareth Evans celebrate Pompey's League Two title triumph. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Sky Blues travel to Sunderland today and will shake up League One automatic promotion race if they get a result.

Kenny Jackett’s fourth-placed side sit three points behind the Black Cats in second, while Barnsley are sandwiched in between having played a game more.

A victory for the Blues against Rochdale at Fratton Park and a defeat for Sunderland would draw the two clubs level.

Chaplin looks set to start as a substitute for Coventry, after recently returning from an ankle problem.

And Evans wants his former team-mate to come off the bench and do Pompey a favour by scoring.

The midfielder said: ‘Hopefully he can come on and nick a goal!

‘He’s not been playing, he’s been injured, but came on in their last game.

‘So hopefully he can come on and nick us a goal.

‘I’d text him if he does, 100 per cent.’

Chaplin will make his Fratton Park return when Coventry travel to the south coast on Monday, April 22.

The academy graduate scored 25 times in 122 appearances and was an important member of Paul Cook’s League Two title-winning side in 2017.

And while Evans wants Chaplin to torment Sunderland, he’s praying he’ll have a contrasting impact at PO4.

The vice-captain added: ‘I still speak to Chappers every now and again.

‘He was at Wembley (for the Checkatrade Trophy final) and he texted me after the victory.

‘Hopefully he can do us a favour and nick us a goal – and then he goes missing against us at Fratton!’