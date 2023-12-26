Gavin Whyte has scored one goal and registered two assists in 22 appearances for Pompey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s game at Bristol Rovers – and the one change he’s made has prompted a response from the Fratton faithful.

Gavin Whyte’s inclusion for the game at the Memorial Stadium at the expense of Paddy Lane has had many taking to X, formerly Twitter, to register their thoughts – and there’s a common theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blues supporters are yet to see the summer arrival from Cardiff at his blistering best in a Pompey shirt. The Northern Ireland international has featured 22 times for Mousinho. But with just one goal and two assists in that time, fans have had to wait patiently to see what attracted the head coach to the winger.

Today’s game against Rovers is Whyte’s first league start since the 1-1 draw at Derby on September 16. Here’s what fans have been saying following the announcement of the starting line up.

@F1footballfan1: This is Whyte’s big chance. This could be a season changer for him. Hope he has a good one.

@HancockAnalysis: Gavin Whyte this is your moment.

@AlfJohn2003: Gav’s been given a chance here. Needs to finally show us what he’s made of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@POMPEYBENNY: Whyte has to show up now John’s given him a vote of confidence.

@ffslluke: Whyte wow big chance for him.

@StronnerJack: This is your chance Gav.

@MichaelConnor27: Gavin Whyte has to turn up today or there’s serious questions. No reason to drop Lane