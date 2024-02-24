Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Pompey midfielder Gerard Storey is preparing for an alternative sporting career following his 2021 Fratton Park departure.

The Belfast-born 21-year-old, who made just one appearance for the Blues during the 2020-21 season, comes from a family steeped in Irish boxing tradition. His grandfather is the legendary Gerry Storey, who is a one-time British champion and who has coached the likes of Barry McGuigan and Carl Frampton at the famous Holy Family Boxing Club. Meanwhile, uncle Sam fought for British, European and world titles against the likes of Chris Eubank and Steve Collins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boxing is in the Storey family blood - now Gerard is ready to continue the tradition. He’s been training in the noble art in between fitness sessions with current club and part-time outfit Lisburn Distillery, who compete in NIFL Premier Intermediate League. And with the former Blues player-turned-middleweight travelling to America next month to fight competitively, he’s ready to forge an exciting new career for himself alongside his footballing ambitions.

Speaking to the Belfast News Letter before heading to New Orleans in mid-March, Storey said: ‘I've always been part of my daddy and granda's Holy Family Boxing Club, but when I moved to England I stopped it. Since I came back I've been training and this year I said I'm going to start fighting again.

‘That's why I'm the fittest I've ever been, because when I'm not playing football I'm in the gym training boxing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday… I wouldn't do anything that would leave me tired for matches and my daddy has that side of things under control.

‘I'm really looking forward to it (the fight) and I've been doing well in training. I've been training for months and months now, doing plenty of sparring so I'm well ready for it. It's something I've always had a massive interest in but because I've been doing really well in football I always went down that route and my family persuaded me to do that. It's easier on the face!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Boxing has helped me massively with my football. I don't think I'd be performing anywhere near as well if it wasn't for it.’

Storey - whose solitary Pompey outing came in a Papa John's Trophy win against Cheltenham - has been excelling for Distillery this season, with nine goals in 14 appearances for Barry Johnston’s side. Since is Fratton Park exit in 2021 as part of a major Blues Academy player overhaul, the former Northern Ireland youth international has played for the likes of Derry City and Cliftonville but has been unable to nail down regular game time. He’s getting that under former Cliftonville hero Johnston - and Storey admitted he’s finally enjoying his football again - despite his boxing ambitions.

‘It's one of the happiest times I've had in my playing career,’ he added.

‘It's something I needed because since I've came back from England I haven't had what I've wanted in terms of game time. I've went to big clubs like Derry City and Cliftonville where there are a lot of experienced players in front of me. It was getting to a stage where I knew that every weekend I wasn't going to be getting much game time so I wasn't looking forward to it - that's not me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Johnty and I have built a great relationship, he has told me how much he believes in me. For someone like him who has done what he has done in his career to believe in me is great.

‘Even when I wasn't at Distillery we would have been close enough and I asked him for advice when I came back from England and where he felt I should go and what I should do. It came to a point where he said come to Distillery and he would get my confidence back up. That's what has happened. I’m over the moon.’