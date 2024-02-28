Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey's promotion push received a huge boost on Tuesday night - without John Mousinho's men kicking a ball.

Rivals Derby and Bolton were in League One action, representing one of their games in hand on the long-time league leaders.

However, much to the delight to the Fratton faithful, both lost to fall a little further Pompey, who remain seven points clear.

Here's a selection of Tweets from fans from both clubs in the aftermath of a disappointing set-back in their promotion bids.

Derby supporters…

@dcfcstephen. We're a truly awful team to watch. Tonight's performance is no surprise to the people who watch us play on a regular basis and it's why I really don't like Warne as manager no matter where we are in the league. No football gets played and if Nathaniel Mendez-Laing doesn't turn up we've had it.

@PhilMugford. Never been mentioned by anyone in the local media that a results-based obsession is rarely a recipe for success. Focus on performances and the results will come over time. Derby are now a team with no strong identity, no cohesive pattern of play and lacking leadership.

Wigan's Stephen Humphrys celebrate his winner against Bolton. Picture: Bernard Platt, Wigan Today

@dragon35666. Portsmouth might as well book a Championship tour now.

@rabbram10. Can somebody please explain what are the actual tactics of Warne, lead 1-0 then throw it all away, does he not believe in going for the second goal & kill the match off, obviously not?

@dcfcg02. Yawn... You're like a broken record Paul, Just accept your tactics are negative and you don't get the best out of your players, This club is too big for you.

@iainjennison. FRAUD - GET HIM GONE

@HavenXrp. No excuse we have surrendered far too many points this year, especially against the lower teams. With them points we would be set and going back to the Championship by now like Portsmouth, the league is weak and we can’t take advantage because of errors and poor tactics

@G2Rosso. Classic post Christmas Derby County. Only reason we are still third is because others are bailing us out.

@2021Wazza. If you don’t get rid of Warne. I’m not renewing my season ticket. I’ve been a a season ticket holder for over 40 years. Enough is enough.

@phildining. He has absolutely zero tactical nous or ability to coach. Same old cliches, same old one dimensional game plan. Get gone PE teacher.

(Posts taken from @dcfcofficial and @LeighCurtis_DT)

------------------------------------------

Bolton supporters...

@MichaelSouther7. We appear to be stuck playing the same style and most teams know how to nullify us. Possession has to convert to goals not more possession. Opponents are defending and just waiting for the opportunities to break quickly. We appear to be waiting to walk the ball in the net Plan B.

@PD_1972. That’s a worrying statement from a man now under severe pressure! We’ve been poor for weeks and are conceding goals for fun, I know he has to be positive but he couldn’t be further from the truth. He’s spent big and for once we’ve fallen away after January as opposed to pushing on!

@Martind97352736. We play like that in the next 12 games and we probably lose most of them. Our best attempt on goal was a 35 yarder from a centre half so by saying "we will be alright " does he mean we won't be relegated? Shambolic going forward and unless there's severe changes we're done.

@bwfcbrandon. Clearly happy to settle for playoffs. Barnsley beat us comfortably next week

@EdwardoBankio. What? He means we won’t get relegated? Before these last three games I thought we’d be lucky to get 3 points. Now I think we’ll be lucky to stay in the play off places. League 1 again next season and rightly so.

@drac_uk. And that is the problem. Stubborn, blind or in denial that tactic has sailed. We don't have a striker that can score. Everyone has worked out that we only ever play one way. It's so easy to nullify.

@darrylmorris. Expensive players that aren’t good enough. Tactics that are suffocating us. In-game substitutions are baffling. I’ve subscribed to the plan… but we need to accept it isn’t working. We just don’t have the bite and the fight to get us out of this league.

@ConceptBWFC. Not got the backbone to get promoted.

@BWFCallmylife. Sadly we are showing no progression Ian , if you are setting them up to give a charity goal Every week and pass it from side to side and not have a shot it’s on you . If not why are they playing like this, it’s been weeks not 2 games.

@aaron_bwfc. I've listened to his BoltonFm interview and read this and it honestly sounds like we are fighting in a relegation battle and not 2nd spot - I honestly think the January signings have made us worse