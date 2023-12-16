News you can trust since 1877
Abu Kamara gives Pompey the lead against Shrewsbury on the stroke of half-time. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Gets better and better', 'Very comfortable', 'Buzzed around': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings after 3-0 win at Shrewsbury

Abu Kamara scored twice as Pompey registered a fourth successive win – and clean sheet.
By Neil Allen
Published 16th Dec 2023, 17:49 GMT
The Norwich loanee scored in each half – with Marlon Pack – grabbing the other as the Blues ran out 3-0 winners to extend their lead at the top to seven points.

It was driven by much-improved second-half display, with Kamara the shining star – and here are our Pompey player ratings...

Dealt with several shots from outside the box very effectively, albeit all straight at him, otherwise a quiet afternoon for the keeper.

1. Will Norris - 7

Dealt with several shots from outside the box very effectively, albeit all straight at him, otherwise a quiet afternoon for the keeper. Photo: Jason Brown

Put several crosses in from the right during the first half, but concentrated on keeping the right flank tight and feeding Kamara in front.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

Put several crosses in from the right during the first half, but concentrated on keeping the right flank tight and feeding Kamara in front. Photo: Jason Brown

Very comfortable afternoon, in complete control and distributed the ball simply and accurately.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Very comfortable afternoon, in complete control and distributed the ball simply and accurately. Photo: Jason Brown

Makes everything look so easy and very dominant, barely giving Shrewsbury a sniff of goal.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Makes everything look so easy and very dominant, barely giving Shrewsbury a sniff of goal. Photo: Jason Brown

