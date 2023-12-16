'Gets better and better', 'Very comfortable', 'Buzzed around': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings after 3-0 win at Shrewsbury
Abu Kamara scored twice as Pompey registered a fourth successive win – and clean sheet.
The Norwich loanee scored in each half – with Marlon Pack – grabbing the other as the Blues ran out 3-0 winners to extend their lead at the top to seven points.
It was driven by much-improved second-half display, with Kamara the shining star – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
