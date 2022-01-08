The striker completed a permanent move for an undisclosed fee on Saturday and walked straight into the Cod Army side for their League One trip to Doncaster.

Here’s what Blues supporters on Facebook and Twitter thought of the deal...

Michael Clifton: We got a fee! Well done Pompey that is what I call a result!

@AlfisaDon: Wish him all the best. Didn’t work out here for him but I hope he turns it around.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: I really liked him. Will do well for Fleetwood I’m sure. All the best Ellis.

Ian Nisbeck: On the money he was on we could get 2 in at current market rate. Getting a fee is a result.

@DavidNorth17: Good luck Ellis - one of the nicest blokes you can ever meet off the pitch.

Former Pompey striker Ellis Harrison

Nick Robinson: He was the best of a low-bar quartet of strikers that we had.

@therevba: Good luck Ellis. Thanks for the efforts at Pompey and shame you didn't get a proper run in the team, one which would have enabled you to fulfil your obvious potential. Hopefully Fleetwood will treat you well.

John Packman: The very poor man’s Emile Heskey, One unplayable game in ten.

Four goals a season, all the best for your future.

Steve Mac: Not a player that will be part of a league 1 promotion squad

Could well be in league 2 next season which I think is about his level if I’m honest

@Lawro77: Hope it works out for him. Can be a handful on his day, but never seemed much of a goal threat here.