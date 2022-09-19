Gillingham boss Neil Harris explains latest blow to on-loan Portsmouth defender Haji Mnoga's Priestfield stay
Neil Harris has explained the latest disappointment in Haji Mnoga’s Gillingham loan.
The Gills boss said the defender’s half-time removal during Saturday’s home defeat at the hands of Mansfield was purely tactical.
The Blues youngster was substituted at the break with the hosts 2-0 down and Harris looking for a way to get his League Two strugglers back into the game.
The 20-year-old’s appearance was his first after being sent off after 10 minutes on his debut against Swindon on September 3.
Most Popular
-
1
How Portsmouth's impressive Fratton Park attendance against Plymouth compares to Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield, Norwich, Middlesbrough and Co’s figures
-
2
Where ‘data experts’ predict Portsmouth, Derby, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough and Co will finish in League One at the end of the season
-
3
'Highlight of the year...goosebumps': Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle fans unite for poignant tribute to Queen
He was handed an immediate recall to the starting XI for the game at Priestfield after serving a three-match ban.
But after starting on the right of a back three, Mnoga found himself sacrificed as the home side reverted to a back four.
The move failed to turn Gillingham’s fortunes around as they were unable to overturn the 2-0 deficit and remain third from bottom in League Two with just one win all season,
Yet Harris defended his decision to involve Mnoga in his tactical switch.
He told KentOnline: ‘I wanted to go to the back four.
‘I could have moved Haji to an out-and-out right-back and left Robbie McKenzie at left-back.
‘I just felt that when you move to a diamond you need a bit of balance and we needed a left footer on that side of the pitch.
‘I thought Robbie’s involvement has been really strong in a short space of time, it was Haji who had to come off.’
Mnoga has featured for just 55 minutes since joining Gillingham on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day.
He has made 18 Blues appearances – three of which came this term before the Tanzania international move to Priestfield.
Last term the defender was recalled early from a loan spell at Bromley that failed to work out.