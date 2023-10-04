Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And John Mousinho is encouraged by the Chelsea loanee’s progress as he seeks to ease him into first-team involvement.

Wycombe provided the next step for the 21-year-old, who was granted his maiden Blues start on Tuesday night.

Following three substitute outings, Anjorin lined-up in an attacking midfield role, featuring for 56 minutes in the dramatic 2-1 victory.

It represented a first Football League start since September 2022, when featuring on loan at Huddersfield against Cardiff.

Following a concerning injury history, including an interrupted pre-season, Pompey are wary of overloading the former England youth international in the early stages of his Fratton Park stay.

Mousinho told The News: ‘I thought Tino played really well. It was a tough game for him to get into, but he showed some really good glimpses early on.

‘The other thing Tino will think about improving on is that moment when he had the chance towards the back end of his time on the pitch, he has the quality to put that away.

John Mousinho was pleased with Tino Anjorin's Pompey full debut against Wycombe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘What we have now seen is really good progression. That was Tino’s first league start in a long, long time, and he played 56 minutes, so I’m pleased for him.

‘We originally looked at maybe only doing 45 minutes for him, but, because we thought he was growing into the game nicely, we decided not to – and we were nearly proven right with the chance.

‘It’s about building him in, he will get better with minutes. The ability for players to get up to match fitness is really, really important and Tino hasn’t had a pre-season.

‘He has come in and made a couple of sub appearances, so it’s really important he keeps on top of his match fitness and goes from there.’

There were concerns late in the first half when Anjorin received treatment after going down with an injury issue.

Fortunately the attacker was able to continue, although still appeared to be limping when replaced by Christian Saydee approaching the hour mark.

Mousinho added: ‘He took a knock to the ankle in the first half which required treatment.