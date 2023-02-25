The Blues raced into a 3-0 lead after 26 minutes through goals from Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs and Ronan Curtis.

In a scintillating first half, Owen Dale also struck the bar, while Colby Bishop missed a one-on-one in the opening seconds of the match.

The scoreline was completed in stoppage time, with substitute Louis Thompson crashing home a shot from outside the box.

And Tunnicliffe, who also claimed an assist, was proud of the 4-0 success.

He told The News: ‘The first half was probably the best we've put on so far this season.

‘We had control, dominance, not just with the ball but, defensively when we lost it, we won it back quite quickly, which gave us the platform to build on.

‘I think, without question, how we played is really a stand-out this year. We had a lot of the ball and were in control apart from the 10 minutes after half-time. A great performance.

Goalscorer Ryan Tunnicliffe celebrates with Ronan Curtis after netting in the 4-0 win over Cheltenham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘If you look at some of the chances created and some of the chances missed, we could have had a few more as well, I’m sure.

’We hit the bar twice, Louis (Thompson) has come on and screwed somehow, it doesn’t happen often, while Colby has missed a few good chances which he usually puts away.

‘People wanted to get on the scoresheet, but you can’t complain at four goals and a 4-0 win. It’s a good day.’

It represented a fourth win in eight matches since Mousinho was appointed head coach a little over a month ago.

Before that, the Blues were struggling for wins – and goals, during an alarming slide down the table which had left them in 15th spot.

Tunnicliffe added: ‘The manager has been in for a month now and had a free week with us this week.

‘He’s put more of his stamp on it and, as a group of lads, we just try to go out there and perform how he wants us to perform.