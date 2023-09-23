News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Goal hero reveals what it means for Portsmouth to top table after sinking Lincoln City

Goal hero Paddy Lane joked it’s good for Pompey to top League One - because he doesn’t have to scroll down on his phone!
By Jordan Cross
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 18:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 18:22 BST
And the Blues hero saluted the invigorate unity in the Blues dressing room, as a 2-1 win over Lincoln City made it 20 games unbeaten in the league.

Lane’s second goal this week and Regan Poole’s header cancelled out Hakeeb Adelakun’s opener, in front of a crowd of 17,748 at Fratton Park.

That puts Pompey a point clear at the top of League one, which the Northern Ireland international is pleased about - but not getting too carried away at this early stage of the season.

Lane is more satisfield about the way he feels his side are dominating games, as they had the lion’s share of the ball against a side who haven’t lost in the league since the opening day.

Now, after an impressive week, the 22-year-old is looking to turn provider to help Colby Bishop get back on the goal trail, following a Lincoln blank after three finishes in three.

Lane said: ‘We’re pleased to have got the win and we have a look at the table - it’s nice to be top and not have to scroll down!

‘But we want to be there at the end of the season when it counts.

Paddy Lane celebrates his Pompey goal against Lincoln.Paddy Lane celebrates his Pompey goal against Lincoln.
Paddy Lane celebrates his Pompey goal against Lincoln.

‘Winning games, there’s no feeling like it, so long may that continue.

‘We’re running games and it’s nice to be among the goals.

‘I’m doing that but now I want to create a few more for Colby now.

‘He’s unbelievable every week at the top of the pitch, so that’s the next step.’

Lane paid tribute to the spirit in the Pompey dressing room created under Mousinho, with those in a and out of the team feeling part of the set-up.

The winger has been in both positions this season, spending time out with an ankle injury before starting the past three games.

He added: ‘The group we’ve got is unbelievable and we’re all working towards that same aim.

‘So even when I was injured I still really felt a part of things.

‘But it’s nice to be in the team and scoring goals - it’s what every attacking player wants to do.’

