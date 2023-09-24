Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Blues goal hero told how he had no clue his team were on such an impressive string of results, after their 2-1 success over Lincoln.

The run of results in League One across the end of last season and the 2023-24 campaign is unsurpassed in English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the hugely impressive stat had completely passed Lane by, with the extent of Pompey’s efforts flying over the 22-year-old’s head.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about the 20-game unbeaten league run, Lane said: ‘Is that what it is, really? No, I didn’t know that.

‘I didn’t even know that - I’m no statto!

That is the first time I’ve been told about the unbeaten run.

‘We are pretty confident in ourselves, but we tend not to look into stuff like that - but long may it continue.’

Pompey's Paddy Lane had no idea his team were on a 20-game unbeaten run in League One. Pic: Jason Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane was one of Pompey’s most impressive performers as his first-half leveller made it back-to-back goals following his fine finish at Barnsley on Tuesday night.

The Fleetwood signing’s best goal return in the professional game is five goals in his maiden 2021-22.

Again though, Lane told how he didn’t know what his best goals return is for a season - and won’t be setting any targets for this term.

Lane added: ‘It was a good finish on Tuesday. I knew I had to go that side and I meant to go high - but maybe not that high!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When it went into the back of the net it was an unbelievable feeling.

‘This one I squeezed it in, but a goal’s a goal and I was able to celebrate in front of the Fratton End.

‘It’s pleasing to get the goal, but I don’t look at targets. I don’t really look at it, otherwise it will get in my head.