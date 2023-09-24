Goal hero’s bizarre reaction to Portsmouth having longest unbeaten league run in country ahead of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal & Co
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Blues goal hero told how he had no clue his team were on such an impressive string of results, after their 2-1 success over Lincoln.
The run of results in League One across the end of last season and the 2023-24 campaign is unsurpassed in English football.
But the hugely impressive stat had completely passed Lane by, with the extent of Pompey’s efforts flying over the 22-year-old’s head.
When asked about the 20-game unbeaten league run, Lane said: ‘Is that what it is, really? No, I didn’t know that.
‘I didn’t even know that - I’m no statto!
That is the first time I’ve been told about the unbeaten run.
‘We are pretty confident in ourselves, but we tend not to look into stuff like that - but long may it continue.’
Lane was one of Pompey’s most impressive performers as his first-half leveller made it back-to-back goals following his fine finish at Barnsley on Tuesday night.
The Fleetwood signing’s best goal return in the professional game is five goals in his maiden 2021-22.
Again though, Lane told how he didn’t know what his best goals return is for a season - and won’t be setting any targets for this term.
Lane added: ‘It was a good finish on Tuesday. I knew I had to go that side and I meant to go high - but maybe not that high!
‘When it went into the back of the net it was an unbelievable feeling.
‘This one I squeezed it in, but a goal’s a goal and I was able to celebrate in front of the Fratton End.
‘It’s pleasing to get the goal, but I don’t look at targets. I don’t really look at it, otherwise it will get in my head.
‘I don’t have a target, because I feel if I do that I could get ahead of myself or think too much about it.’