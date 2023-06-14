For the 35-year-old has joined Premier Division outfit Shaftesbury for the 2023-24 campaign.

The ex-Pompey and Bournemouth favourite plundered a remarkable 50 goals for AFC Portchester last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that still wasn’t enough to win them promotion, falling at the final hurdle as they missed out by a point to finish a heartbreaking fourth.

Now he has left Wicor Rec to link up with league rivals Shaftesbury, a Dorset-based club closer to his Poole home who finished 13th last year.

Pitman had been staying at his father-in-law’s in Locks Heath on Friday nights ahead of Portchester matches.

Yet the latest move enables him to cut down travelling time significantly, while allowing the continuation of his work in Bournemouth’s Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free-scoring Portchester, who totalled 115 goals in 38 league matches last term, have already embarked on the unenviable task of identifying a striking replacement.

Brett Pitman scored 25 goals for Pompey in 2017-18 after joining from Ipswich. Picture: Joe Pepler

Meanwhile, Shaftesbury announced their coup on Tuesday night, with Pitman now challenged to play on their 3G home playing surface.

‘You don't need us to tell you his numbers, Brett is a prolific goal scorer in every league he has played in.

‘We are SUPER excited to get this one over the line and look forward to welcoming Brett to the squad.’

Portchester's Brett Pitman 50 games last season - but has now joined Shaftesbury. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pitman scored 42 goals in 99 appearances for Pompey after arriving in the summer of 2017 under Kenny Jackett.

Immediately installed as skipper, in his maiden Fratton Park campaign the skipper rattled off 25 goals to become the first Blues player to reach the notable figure in 15 years.

He later captained the club to the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley, netting in Pompey’s penalty shoot-out success over Sunderland in March 2019.

However, a deteriorating relationship with Jackett subsequently saw Pitman exiled for two lengthy periods, despite being fit and keen to feature for the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That came to a head in July 2020, when the former Bristol City man wasn’t even on the nine-man bench for the League One play-off semi-final against Oxford United.

Subsequently, Pompey were eliminated on a penalty shoot-out, with Pitman forced to watch proceedings on television at home.

After leaving that summer, he represented Swindon, Bristol Rovers and Eastleigh, before making the switch to Portchester in July 2022.