Goal pending for Ronan Curtis.... Portsmouth fans react to Fleetwood team news

Pompey fans have been reacting to the Pompey team news at Fleetwood. Here’s a selection of those views.

By Jordan Cross
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Ronan Curtis.
@markjroser73

Let's hope we see Ronan on fire this eve Good team If we win this eve dont mean we gonna go up if we lose don't mean we shite and he is crap all we can ask for is each game we improve and progress see where it takes us not gonna be easy tonight but let's hope we win

@HarvMarksy

Curtis goal pending

@OutlawTig

Great to see RC11 starting tonight #Pompey

@keithplum1

Love to see Curtis restored to his former goal scoring ways, it’s been a while.

@SamWilliamsPFC

Prime rc11 incoming

@davidthomson180

Thompson in for Tunnicliffe. Drop reeco and put Jacobs on the bench. That would be a tasty team.

@HazzaTWood96

Line up looks decent, here's hoping for another Pompey victory away at Fleetwood, so Mousinho can get a second win under his belt, PUP.

