Goal pending for Ronan Curtis.... Portsmouth fans react to Fleetwood team news
Pompey fans have been reacting to the Pompey team news at Fleetwood. Here’s a selection of those views.
@markjroser73
Let's hope we see Ronan on fire this eve Good team If we win this eve dont mean we gonna go up if we lose don't mean we shite and he is crap all we can ask for is each game we improve and progress see where it takes us not gonna be easy tonight but let's hope we win
@HarvMarksy
Curtis goal pending
@OutlawTig
Great to see RC11 starting tonight #Pompey
@keithplum1
Love to see Curtis restored to his former goal scoring ways, it’s been a while.
@SamWilliamsPFC
Prime rc11 incoming
@davidthomson180
Thompson in for Tunnicliffe. Drop reeco and put Jacobs on the bench. That would be a tasty team.
@HazzaTWood96
Line up looks decent, here's hoping for another Pompey victory away at Fleetwood, so Mousinho can get a second win under his belt, PUP.