‘Gobsmacked’: What stunned new arrival as West Ham and Brighton-linked talent opted for Portsmouth move

And the Fleetwood arrival told how the fanfare given to his arrival from Fleetwood is a motivation to repay the faith Blues fans have shown in him.

Lane insisted he’s comfortable with taking on the expectation placed upon him to be a success at Fratton Park.

Pompey were surprised they were given the chance to sign the 22-year-old, with the likes of Brighton and West Ham showing interest at the end of last season. That led to plenty of noise being made as his deadline-day arrival was sealed.

Lane himself admitted he was surprised by how much attention his signing garnered, but the reaction is now a motivation for him to succeed as he recovers from a hamstring issue picked up against Port Vale on Saturday.

He said: ‘I was in the car on the way down on deadline day and one of my mates back home sent me a link (to a story). I was just gobsmacked with the way people were reacting. I was thinking “it’s only me!”, but now I want to repay the Portsmouth fans for putting their faith in me. I’ve got full confidence and will always back myself to do that.

‘It was everything (about the reaction). There was such a positive reaction and even speaking to the gaffer, the way he spoke and his plans made me feel this was right. This is a huge club with huge traditions and history. I want to add to that in the coming years. I suppose I’m ready for that (to take on expectation), but it’s not like I’m saying “I have to carry this torch now for Portsmouth”. But it was the fans’ reaction to coming - that makes me want to repay them.’

After a breakthrough season, Lane fell out of favour under new Fleetwood boss Scott Brown, paving the way for his Pompey arrival. The attacking talent was delighted that scenario provided the opportunity to arrive at Fratton Park.

Paddy Lane.

He added: ‘That’s the way football goes, but as soon as the opportunity came up I said to my agent and family: I really want to go down there. I’ve played at Fratton and that was going to be dream for me to play there. I feel I’m playing better now, so hopefully I can keep it going.’

