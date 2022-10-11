Danny Cowley has named nine first-team faces to take on the young Saints in their second round Hampshire Cup tie at Fratton Park.

Josh Oluwayemi, Denver Hume, Zak Swanson, Kieron Freeman, Reeco Hackett, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jay Mingi, Michael Jacobs, and Joe Pigott are the regular names in the starting XI.

Academy youngsters Josh Dockerill and Adam Pacye complete the side, which is very similar to the team that beat Aston Villa’s under-21s last week.

The bench sees full of young prospects Malachi Osei-Owusu, Harvey Laidlaw, Brian Quarm, Dan Murray and Kobby Mottah fill the squad.

With a surprise wealth of first-team involvement, the Fratton faithful have had their say on the Blues’ side to take on their bitter south coast rivals on social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction on Twitter.

@PFCJ96: That’s quite a strong side.

@HarvMarksy: Going for blood.

@Jamesr02_: If we lose this we’re never gonna hear the end of it…

@tomnm2001: 11 changes yet stupidly strong for us.

@DanLewis1999: Cowley not messing about is he?

@dylan_ewart: Good to see we’re looking at it like a rivalry.

@al3xmacdonald_: This’ll be fun!

@PompeyPedro: The strongest line-up ever seen in a Hampshire Cup game?

@JHancock46: God help us if we lose.