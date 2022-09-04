'Going invincible in the league...ain’t doing bad for a PE teacher...A feel good feeling at the fortress' - Portsmouth fans give verdict on Peterborough triumph
As the dust settles on Pompey’s 2-1 win over Peterborough on Saturday, the Fratton faithful have given their verdict on the victory on Twitter. Here’s a selection of those views.
@MikeOfPompey: Remember not so long ago when Griffiths wasn’t good enough?
Well that save he made from Jonson Clarke-Harris at 1-0 was world class, also his distribution has got so much better in a short space of time! My keeper.
@Aaron_dingo: Tell you what, Cowley ain’t doing bad for a PE teacher is he!
@BHowsego: We’re actually going invincible in the league!
@SammyGee74: Absolutely loving this squad, their team spirit, passion and pride of the badge is spot on.
@MikePompey: Good win, however, we keep making it so hard for ourselves with silly passing around the back. What happened to if in doubt kick it out that we all learnt as a kid?... Seems to have gone out the window in modern football...
I thought Rafferty had his best match today too.
@djliamh: I don’t mean to come across as over confident, but I’d just like to remind you all that Pompey are going up. Happy Sunday.
@IanDarke: Pompey v Posh a good advert for League One. Both teams will be in the promotion race. Thought Pompey came through some shaky periods at the start of both halves to edge a tight game, with an outstanding winner after about 15 passes.
@sonnybyng: Remember we beat Peterborough 2-1 away (Lowe + Hawkins) a couple years ago and thought this is it we’re going up.
Don’t wanna get carried away today but we’re gonna win the league.
@Andrew07775313: A feel good feeling at the fortress, could this be the season?
@spenaldo73: Great to be back at the park yesterday, some performance, Lowery in the middle is a Terrier!
Good to see some mates in the boozer, too many to mention, the buzz is back at Fratton.