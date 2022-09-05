Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet they’ll be hoping for an entirely different conclusion than the one which befell their ill-fated 2018-19 campaign.

Danny Cowley’s troops have taken 17 points from a possible 21 available to find themselves second in the table.

Broken down, that’s five wins, two draws, no defeats and a plus nine goal difference from the opening five weeks of the season.

Remarkably, it’s precisely the same return as Kenny Jackett’s men this time four years ago.

Back then, Luton, Blackpool, Oxford United, Bristol Rovers and Plymouth had been seen off, with draws against Doncaster and Shrewsbury.

Ronan Curtis (five), Jamal Lowe (four) and Gareth Evans (two) were the leading scorers for the side placed second behind Peterborough.

While Matt Clarke and Jack Whatmough were starring for a defence which had conceded just four times in seven league fixtures.

Ronan Curtis celebrates with Dane Scarlett following the loanee's leveller in Saturday's 2-1 win over Peterborough during a scintillating start to the season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Elsewhere, Brett Pitman, the previous year’s 25-goal striker, had struck once after surprisingly being relegated to a new bench role – and that was a penalty.

Such was the positive energy around the Blues, their opening three Fratton Park games averaged 18,661, with the opening match against Luton attracting 19,018.

Fast forward to 2022 and Pompey are similarly setting a blistering pace to the campaign, daring to create dreams of a Championship return at last.

Certainly Cowley’s talented team have captured the attention of the city, albeit with this still at an extremely early stage of the season.

Of course, that 2018-19 season is not fondly remembered, such was the agonising implosion past the halfway mark.

Indeed, Jackett’s men would go on to occupy League One’s top spot for three-and-a-half months while losing three of their opening 26 fixtures.

Following a 2-1 New Year’s Day triumph over AFC Wimbledon, courtesy of Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis goals, they were five points clear of second-placed Luton.

Ultimately, uninspiring January transfer window deals, short-term injuries to Nathan Thompson and Oli Hawkins, plus Whatmough’s cruciate knee ligament set-back, proved pivotal.

Not forgetting Millwall recalling the inspirational Ben Thompson from his loan to throw him back into their Championship side.

Incidentally, the midfielder lined up against Pompey on Saturday for Peterborough in their Fratton Park defeat.

What followed was eight league games without victory over a six-week period from January 2019.

Despite rediscovering their form, Jackett’s men finished fourth, having taken 31 points from their final 20 fixtures, at an average of 1.55 per match.

They even finished the campaign with five games without a win – crucially two of which in the play-off semi-finals against Sunderland which marked elimination.

Yet these are different times, with a different manager, and only Curtis a playing constant between the sides.

And, four years on, the Fratton faithful will be hoping for an entirely different outcome from an identical League One start.

