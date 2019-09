Kenny Jackett’s side suffered their third League One defeat of the season and slipped to 20th in the table after Adebayo Akinfenwa’s 82nd-minute penalty.

1. Craig MacGillivray Several excellent stops - 8 Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSportsImage JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. James Bolton (replaced by Pitman - 70mins): Did okay on his full league bow - 6 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Oli Hawkins Rose to his new role superbly - 8 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Christian Burgess Stuck to his task well - 7 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more