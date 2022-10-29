Joe Morrell returns to the bench following injury for Shrewsbury's visit Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

However, Reeco Hackett and Blues’ other casualties have not returned for this afternoon’s Fratton Park clash.

Raggett was withdrawn at half-time during Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United after collecting a back problem.

Yet the powerful centre-half has been declared available against the Shrews.

There is also a return to the 18-man squad for Joe Morrell, who is among the substitutes after a sore back.

Yet Marlon Pack, Joe Rafferty, Tom Lowery, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs are still absent.

That means two changes to the side which claimed a point against Oxford, with Ronan Curtis dropping to the bench and Hackett ruled out.

Instead Owen Dale and Josh Koroma are handed recalls, operating on respective flanks for Danny Cowley’s men.

Meanwhile, Aiden O’Brien misses out on a Pompey reunion after collecting an injury during Shrewsbury training in the week.

Pompey: Griffiths, Swanson, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Dale, Tunnicliffe, Mingi, Koroma, Scarlett, Bishop.