On a scorcher of a day, the Blues proved too hot to handle for their hosts, with goals from Colby Bishop either side of half-time securing the win.

The heat was on Danny Cowley & Co as they searched for their first league win of the season.

But they kept their cool to run out comfortable winners and send the travelling Fratton faithful home happy.

And here’s how those fans and others responded to the win on social media

@SteveBPFC: Get in there boys!! Colby Bishop £500k bargain and to think we brought on Curtis, Pigs, Lowery, Dale and Mingi from the bench. depth looking good for a change. Absolutely love this club.

@Hutchy657: Nice win for #pompey today team gelling nicely together.

@CheeesyChips: Very professional performance, job done with minimal fuss. 2 home wins this week and that’ll be a brilliant start.

Colby Bishop, centre, was Pompey's two-goal hero on Saturday Picture: Jason Brown

Colby Bishop most definitely wears a magic hat. Up the Blues.

@Perry_PFC: I’m pretty sure if Pompey played United rn it’s an easy win #pompey.

@DavidRawlinson3: Congrats on your Balon D'or win Colby Bishop.

@PFCJ96: This squad / management combination just has a different feeling of excitement, passion and fire combined. Got a great feeling about this season #Pompey.

Danny Cowley applauds the Fratton faithful at Cheltenham on Saturday.

@DeanPre22968287: So many options at the moment.

Good for the team as if players underperform then there’s replacements there.

Just imagine how much better we’ll be with Robertson and Morrell pushing for places too.

Two big home games coming up #pompey

@RJWilkins_: Well managed game that from #pompey considering the heat. Melting was worth the 3pts!

@BigGreggerr: The loudest, most passionate away game I’ve ever heard.

Ridiculously well backed, but you come to expect nothing else with us. Here’s to many more #pompey.