'Great game, great atmosphere...respect': Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic fans have say on raucous Fratton affair

Pompey and Charlton fans have been reflecting on yesterday’s events at Fratton Park. Here’s a selection of their Twitter views.

Great game, great atmosphere. 1st 1/2 was really tight, but I felt CAFC shaded it. 2nd 1/2 Pompey showed why they're league leaders, took charge and had several great chances- constant quality deliveries into the box. Robertson bossed midfield and Lane was a threat.

@alicwkd

A sold out Fratton Park saw it all with late drama, a penalty and lots of action! An unreal atmosphere, one miles ahead of this division from both sides.

@willcoxj_

Pompey made enough chances to win three games today and were very good until last 5 minutes. But the players will know they were wasteful and the keeper is beaten twice on the near post for the Charlton goals. Robertson midfield master class. Alfie May sharp for Charlton.

@IanDarke

Fantastically observed by both sets of fans today, good to see some old faces from @16RegtRA today at the game well done to all who took part #LestWeForget #WeWillRememberThem #pompey

Pompey and Charlton fans have been reacting to yesterday's events and the Remembrance tributes at Fratton Park. Pic: Jason Brown

@jeffharris_665

Nearly 19,500 at Fratton Park and the away end full of #cafc The Pompey game has always been a bit of a derby - easy train access etc - and well remember first hearing the Pompey chimes at The Valley

@GerryMoore101

Home after a great away day down at Pompey! Great result all round AND…. We never lose at Fratton Park! Roll on Wednesday down in Eltham!

@ConnorBrennan96

Pompey v Charlton. Always a great away day and we never lose at Fratton Park! #cafc

@AndyLopata

I had a feeling it would be our day in some ways with the goal line clearance and crossbar hits . Lucky point but we take it

@Fire_Cafc

If this city does one thing superbly is that it remembers how many people left here to give us all the freedom we have today. We should never forget their sacrifice and #Pompey does us proud in that respect. Superb effort by all at Fratton today. Respect to the #cafc fans too

@backhomeinpo2

Despite a draw, I’d say the most remarkable remembrance event at Pompey, considering the state of the world at the moment. ‘Last Post’ played to perfection. Just …..wow.