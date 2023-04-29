Pompey claimed a hard-fought point at Derby to frustrate an expectant home crowd.
Colby Bishop headed home Joe Morrell’s right-wing cross to open the scoring in the 24th minute, albeit completely against the run of play.
It marked a transformation in the Blues’ game, with John Mousinho’s side suddenly looking the better side, and it continued early into the second half.
However, substitute James Collins levelled with 19 minutes remaining and the match finished 1-1, with Derby’s disappointment obvious as they push for play-off qualification.
Yet there were some sterling performances among Pompey’s players and here are our ratings...
1. Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell crosses to Portsmouth forward Colby Bishop who scores Portsmouth first goal during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Derby County and Portsmouth at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 29 April 2023.
Joe Morrell crosses for Colby Bishop to head home in the 24th minute against Derby to break the deadlock. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
2. Matt Macey - 7
Lucky escape with a poor pass out with his feet early on, yet settled down and did everything asked of him. Commanded area very well and always looks comfortable when catching. Photo: None
3. Joe Rafferty - 7
Dug in defensively and unsurprisingly unable to make too many inroads attacking that right flank. One of the success stories of the season and a pivotal figure, with plenty about him. Photo: National World
4. Di'Shon Bernard - 7
Benefitting from a run in the side and certainly looks the real deal. Strong, powerful and dominant in the air, he survived a tough examination in the form of McGoldrick Photo: None