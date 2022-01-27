The left-back is poised to sign for AFC Wimbledon on a permanent deal, with The News understanding a medical took place today.

And since we broke the news, supporters have taken to Twitter and Facebook to voice their views on the defender’s time at Fratton Park.

When his exit to south London is confirmed, he’ll join Ellis Harrison, Paul Downing, John Marquis, Gassan Ahadme, Alex Bass and Miguel Azeez in leaving the club this month.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That will potentially then allow Danny Cowley to further strengthen his squad before the January deadline following the captures of Hayden Carter, Tyler Walker, Denver Hume and Ollie Webber.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful responded to news of Brown’s impending departure.

@djliam: Slightly gutted to see Lee Browns tenure is rumoured to be up at #pompey. Always gave it his all in a blues shirt. Great character on and off the pitch too

The move to Dons doesn’t surprise me, it’s no secret that he still lives there. Makes sense for him to move on. Good luck.

Pompey defender Lee Brown is closing in on a transfer to AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

@dave_martin12: Lee Brown off then. Solid operator but another from this side that never quite cut the mark. Can’t complain if it gives us more of a budget.

@lukehookings: Sad to see Lee Brown leaving, great character and always given his all for the club, move seems the right one for all parties and good luck to him

@danlewis1999: Bye Lee Brown :((((

Great servant for the club and will deffo be missed.

Just seems right for him to move on now we have Hume

@Niall_Judge26: Been a good servant & seems to be decent bloke but he’s not, and possibly never quite has been, good enough if you want to be pushing near top of the league. Minimum two good permanents needed now

@SimonDBrooks: Sad to see him go if he does. Great player and lifts the dressing room. Great guy!

Joe Parkinson: Doesn’t make sense, but I’d imagine Lee is a top earner. There goes his partnership with Ronan, Brown was the only person who would help him affect play.

Mark Magee: This is gutting. Love Lee Brown. What a character and always gives everything. Will be missed massively.

Anthony Morley: The most passionate player we have had in ages. Disappointing

Paul Brown: Can’t believe he’s going …. Always committed on the pitch and I met him recently and you could tell he has the passion for the club . Big mistake .

@reece_w99: Good luck to him. Limited player but gave 100%. Be decent for Wimbledon

@JakeWalton04: Very sad to see him go. Been brilliant for us.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron