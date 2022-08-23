Here’s Jordan Cross’ Blues match ratings from the loss at Rodney Parade.
1. Josh Griffiths - 5
Some quality from Griffiths in the first half but will be disappointed with what happened after the break, as he let Wildig’s header slip past him before Waite’s winner.
Photo: NationalWorld
2. Zak Swanson - 5
(Replaced by Kieron Freeman on 33 minutes): Rotten luck for the Arsenal lad. Took a whack seconds in and battled on before being replaced by Freeman after 33 minutes.
Photo: National World
3. Haji Mnoga - 7
Some really important interventions from the central defender. Hopefully watching League Two managers will take note and give him the league loan he deserves.
Photo: National World
4. Clark Robertson - 6
(Replaced by Sean Raggett on 68 minutes): Good to see the captain back. Had his organisational skills tested in the face of Newport’s charge but had been withdrawn before winner.
Photo: National World