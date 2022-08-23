News you can trust since 1877
The Pompey players arrive ahead of tonight's Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Newport County Picture: Jason Brown

'Hard running and quality finishing... wasn’t at his most effective... thank you Spurs' - Jordan Cross' Portsmouth match ratings from 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Newport County

Pompey crashed out of the Carabao Cup tonight following a 3-2 defeat at League Two Newport County.

By Jordan Cross and Mark McMahon
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:49 pm

Here’s Jordan Cross’ Blues match ratings from the loss at Rodney Parade.

1. Josh Griffiths - 5

Some quality from Griffiths in the first half but will be disappointed with what happened after the break, as he let Wildig’s header slip past him before Waite’s winner.

2. Zak Swanson - 5

(Replaced by Kieron Freeman on 33 minutes): Rotten luck for the Arsenal lad. Took a whack seconds in and battled on before being replaced by Freeman after 33 minutes.

3. Haji Mnoga - 7

Some really important interventions from the central defender. Hopefully watching League Two managers will take note and give him the league loan he deserves.

4. Clark Robertson - 6

(Replaced by Sean Raggett on 68 minutes): Good to see the captain back. Had his organisational skills tested in the face of Newport’s charge but had been withdrawn before winner.

