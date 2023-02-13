But has the movie star already turned his back on the Blues, following weekend appearances at both Wrexham and Manchester City?

The 55-year-old was a PO4 guest of Blues owner and former Disney boss Michael Eisner three years ago, visiting Fratton Park during a stay in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That saw the Anchorman funny man oversee Pompey’s 2-0 win against Tranmere in August 2019, with a spectacular strike from Ben Close the pick of the goals.

Ferrell would later pose for a team photo with Kenny Jackett’s squad in the dressing room - sparking excitement from supporters about their newest fan.

The ELF star was back in the UK over the weekend - but only to be seen attending Wrexham’s victory over Wealdstone in the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, the superstar actor was even spotted having a pre-match pint in a local pub along with fellow Red Dragons fans before attending the match at the Racecourse Ground.

The Welsh outfit are, of course, owned by Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Matt McElhenney, and sit second in the fifth division.

Michael Eisner with actor Will Ferrell.

In a hilarious clip on Wrexham’s TikTok page, Ferrell revealed his nerves ahead of the game by saying: ‘Hi, Will Ferrell here. It’s my first time here - where are we again? Wrexham!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m really excited to see the match and I’m going to be honest, I’m a little nervous.’