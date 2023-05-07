News you can trust since 1877
‘Has really come to the fore… so dependable…sign him up’: check out Jordan Cross’ ratings from Portsmouth’s draw with Wycombe

The ratings are in from the final-day clash with Wycombe.

By Jordan Cross
Published 7th May 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 14:49 BST

Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park.

The ratings are in from today's clash with Wycombe.

Match action

Horrible day to forget for keeper. Unsettled by Vokes early on but then made a smart stop from McLeary before his distribution howler for opener. Fans stayed with the young keeper, but then ruthlessly exposed by Wing’s worldie strike. Day summed up as he got crunched by Vokes and subbed with concussion 4

Josh Oluwayemi - 4

Horrible day to forget for keeper. Unsettled by Vokes early on but then made a smart stop from McLeary before his distribution howler for opener. Fans stayed with the young keeper, but then ruthlessly exposed by Wing's worldie strike. Day summed up as he got crunched by Vokes and subbed with concussion 4

So dependable. Defended impeccably and was at the heart of a lot of Pompey’s best play going forward.

Joe Rafferty - 7

So dependable. Defended impeccably and was at the heart of a lot of Pompey's best play going forward.

Continued his excellent finish to the season with another dominant showing. Put his body on the line and used his athleticism to good effect. Sign him up.

Di'Shon Bernard - 8

Continued his excellent finish to the season with another dominant showing. Put his body on the line and used his athleticism to good effect. Sign him up.

Related topics:WycombePortsmouthPompeyFratton Park