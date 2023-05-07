The ratings are in from the final-day clash with Wycombe.
Match action Photo: Jason Brown
2. Josh Oluwayemi - 4
Horrible day to forget for keeper. Unsettled by Vokes early on but then made a smart stop from McLeary before his distribution howler for opener. Fans stayed with the young keeper, but then ruthlessly exposed by Wing's worldie strike. Day summed up as he got crunched by Vokes and subbed with concussion 4
3. Joe Rafferty - 7
So dependable. Defended impeccably and was at the heart of a lot of Pompey's best play going forward.
4. Di'Shon Bernard - 8
Continued his excellent finish to the season with another dominant showing. Put his body on the line and used his athleticism to good effect. Sign him up.