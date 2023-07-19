News you can trust since 1877
'Hat-trick against Southampton... exciting youngster... one of best goalscorers in country: Norwich City arrival excites Portsmouth fans

Pompey fans have been reacting to their 11th (yes, really) signing of the summer as Abu Kamara arrives on loan from Norwich City. Here’s what they’ve been saying.
By Jordan Cross
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

I like him already 'The teenager got the new campaign off to a bang with another hat-trick in a 3-0 PL2 away win for Alan Neilsen’s development squad at Southampton in August'.

@JakeAlfordPFC

ABSOLUTELY BUZZING. This man was a monster for me on FM - announce promotion

@bradtherunner

Promotion season?

@Tamim_Rbb

Exciting youngster deserves minutes

Pompey new boy Abu Kamara in action for parent club Norwich City against Sheffield United last season. Picture: Simon Bellis / SportimagePompey new boy Abu Kamara in action for parent club Norwich City against Sheffield United last season. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Pompey new boy Abu Kamara in action for parent club Norwich City against Sheffield United last season. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

@alfieraynsford1

We just are going up aren’t we

@Traditionaltern

Welcome aboard HMS POMPEY, Kammy.

@davidthomson180

Great signing. I don't need to know whether he is any good or not. The fact that he scored a hat-trick against Southampton is good enough for me. PUP

@mickpoth60

Unbelievable signing, one of the best goalscorers in the country at academy level. Going to be a great option for us

@pompey_views

Banger after Banger!!

@PompeyChimes90

OHHH ABU KAMARAAAAA

@OliOConnor3

