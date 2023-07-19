'Hat-trick against Southampton... exciting youngster... one of best goalscorers in country: Norwich City arrival excites Portsmouth fans
I like him already 'The teenager got the new campaign off to a bang with another hat-trick in a 3-0 PL2 away win for Alan Neilsen’s development squad at Southampton in August'.
ABSOLUTELY BUZZING. This man was a monster for me on FM - announce promotion
Promotion season?
Exciting youngster deserves minutes
We just are going up aren’t we
Welcome aboard HMS POMPEY, Kammy.
Great signing. I don't need to know whether he is any good or not. The fact that he scored a hat-trick against Southampton is good enough for me. PUP
Unbelievable signing, one of the best goalscorers in the country at academy level. Going to be a great option for us
Banger after Banger!!
OHHH ABU KAMARAAAAA
