LiveHavant & Waterlooville 2 Portsmouth 3: LIVE updates as ex-Norwich striker Gassan Ahadme nets quickfire double
Pompey travel to the Hawks for their traditional pre-season friendly this afternoon – and fans will be present.
Members of the Fratton faithful get to watch their side in the flesh for the first time since December.
And it’ll also be the first time that they get to take Danny Cowley’s side live in action.
After taking the hot seat in March, all 12 of the Blues head coach’s games in charge were behind closed doors.
However, Cowley’s excited to finally be able to welcome supporters back to watch his side.
New signings Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe will all be on show – although Liam Vincent is out injured.
There will also be a host of triallists on display as they aim to win Fratton Park deals.
We’ll have all the live updates of the Westleigh Park clash. Simply scroll down to get the latest...
Hawks 2 Pompey 3
Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:26
- Blues travel to Westleigh Park for traditional friendly
- Number of triallists will feature for Danny Cowley’s side
- Ellis Harrison, Michael Jacobs and Liam Vincent out injured
- Tommy Wright opens scoring for Hawks in 11th minute
- Ryan Tunnicliffe equalises on 17 minutes
- Connor Roberts puts Hawks back in front in 30th minute
- Triallist Gassan Ahadme nets quickfire double to edge Pompey in front
Triallist F bends the free-kick towards goal and the Hawks keeper does well to push the left-foot effort around the post
Haji Mnoga hacked down by Jake McCarthy just outside the box to give Pompey a dangerous free-kick
Haji MNoga’s long-range effort forces a good stop from the Hawks keeper
56 - GOALLLL
Triallist Gassan Ahadme again puts Pompey in front. He bursts into the box and sees his effort saved by the keeper before the ball falls kindly and he heads into an empty net
55 - GOAL
Pompey equalise through triallist Gassan Ahadme. Hawks fail to clear a corner and he turns home a loose ball from close range
Pompey go close as Triallist E forces the keeper into a save before another triallist - Madger Gomes - has a follow-up also stopped for a corner
Pompey break on the counter and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild is slipped in, but Josh Passley does well to get back and make a challenge
Hawks get the second half started
Pompey changes
10 changes in total - with Callum Johnson the only survivor. Mnoga, Hackett-Fairchild and triallists on
Half-time
Hawks 2 Pompey 1
Decent half of football but Danny Cowley will be disappointed to have conceded two goals against non-league opposition.
Team set to change completely at the break
Alex Bass makes a good grab of his line to take the ball off Alex Wall’s head
Joe Oastler heads over from a Hawks free-kick
Ryan Tunnicliffe again tries to play in John Marquis, but this time he’s offside.
Callum Johnson slides a ball across the face of goal but Hawks manage to clear
31 - GOAL
Hawks retake the lead through James Roberts. He bends a right-footed effort beyond Alex Bass from inside the area. Another fine finish