LiveHavant & Waterlooville 2 Portsmouth 3: LIVE updates as ex-Norwich striker Gassan Ahadme nets quickfire double

Pompey travel to the Hawks for their traditional pre-season friendly this afternoon – and fans will be present.

By Will Rooney
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 4:18 pm
Pompey take on the Hawks at Westleigh Park.

Members of the Fratton faithful get to watch their side in the flesh for the first time since December.

And it’ll also be the first time that they get to take Danny Cowley’s side live in action.

After taking the hot seat in March, all 12 of the Blues head coach’s games in charge were behind closed doors.

However, Cowley’s excited to finally be able to welcome supporters back to watch his side.

New signings Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe will all be on show – although Liam Vincent is out injured.

There will also be a host of triallists on display as they aim to win Fratton Park deals.

We’ll have all the live updates of the Westleigh Park clash. Simply scroll down to get the latest...

Hawks 2 Pompey 3

Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:26

  • Blues travel to Westleigh Park for traditional friendly
  • Number of triallists will feature for Danny Cowley’s side
  • Ellis Harrison, Michael Jacobs and Liam Vincent out injured
  • Tommy Wright opens scoring for Hawks in 11th minute
  • Ryan Tunnicliffe equalises on 17 minutes
  • Connor Roberts puts Hawks back in front in 30th minute
  • Triallist Gassan Ahadme nets quickfire double to edge Pompey in front
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:26

66

Triallist F bends the free-kick towards goal and the Hawks keeper does well to push the left-foot effort around the post

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:25

65

Haji Mnoga hacked down by Jake McCarthy just outside the box to give Pompey a dangerous free-kick

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:19

60

Haji MNoga’s long-range effort forces a good stop from the Hawks keeper

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:17

56 - GOALLLL

Triallist Gassan Ahadme again puts Pompey in front. He bursts into the box and sees his effort saved by the keeper before the ball falls kindly and he heads into an empty net

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:16

55 - GOAL

Pompey equalise through triallist Gassan Ahadme. Hawks fail to clear a corner and he turns home a loose ball from close range

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:12

52

Pompey go close as Triallist E forces the keeper into a save before another triallist - Madger Gomes - has a follow-up also stopped for a corner

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:11

51

Pompey break on the counter and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild is slipped in, but Josh Passley does well to get back and make a challenge

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:08

46

Hawks get the second half started

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:07

Pompey changes

10 changes in total - with Callum Johnson the only survivor. Mnoga, Hackett-Fairchild and triallists on

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 15:48

Half-time

Hawks 2 Pompey 1

Decent half of football but Danny Cowley will be disappointed to have conceded two goals against non-league opposition.

Team set to change completely at the break

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 15:43

41

Alex Bass makes a good grab of his line to take the ball off Alex Wall’s head

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 15:41

39

Joe Oastler heads over from a Hawks free-kick

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 15:39

37

Ryan Tunnicliffe again tries to play in John Marquis, but this time he’s offside.

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 15:37

36

Callum Johnson slides a ball across the face of goal but Hawks manage to clear

Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 15:33

31 - GOAL

Hawks retake the lead through James Roberts. He bends a right-footed effort beyond Alex Bass from inside the area. Another fine finish

