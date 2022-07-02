Havant & Waterlooville v Portsmouth: Live updates from Westleigh Park as Blues kick-off their pre-season schedule

Join us for live updates from the game and all the latest Blues news as Danny Cowley and his side kick off their preparations ahead of the 2022-23 League One season.
Hawks v Pompey
Last updated: Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:15
- Pompey back in action as they step up preparations for new season
- Marlon Pack not in squad
- Tunnicliffe and a Josh Passley own goal the difference between two sides
- Liam Vincent adds a third on 48 minutes.
Over the top!
53: Bit uncalled for. Hawks midfielder Paul Rooney with an over-the-top challenge on Jay Mingi.
Needs reminding it’s a pre-season friendly.
Nearly 4-0.
50 mins: Joash Nembhard nearly puts the ball in his own net following cross from Rumarn Burrell.
Make it 3-0
The youngster shows what a left foot he has has he fires home with a free-kiock from 25 yards.
Worner looked stunned. Maybe slightly disappointed.
Goal - Liam Vincent.
What a strike!
Second half starting XI
Oluwayeni, Mnoga, Wisdom, Reid, Andoh, Burrell, Vincent, Mingi, Jewitt-White, Bridgman, Gifford.
Second half under way...
And Pompey have an entirely new starting XI on the pitch.
Neil Allen’s half-time verdict
Half-time: Hawks 0-2 Pompey
Goals from Tunniclife and Josh Passley (OG) separate the teams.
Saydee impressed. Shame he’ll be going off now at half-time.