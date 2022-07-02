Havant & Waterlooville v Portsmouth: Live updates from Westleigh Park as Blues kick-off their pre-season schedule

Pompey travel to non-league neighbours the Hawks today for their traditional pre-season fixture curtain-raiser.

By Mark McMahon
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 1:45 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 1:50 pm
Pompey take on the Hawks today in their first game of pre-season
Join us for live updates from the game and all the latest Blues news as Danny Cowley and his side kick off their preparations ahead of the 2022-23 League One season.

Hawks v Pompey

Last updated: Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:15

  • Pompey back in action as they step up preparations for new season
  • Marlon Pack not in squad
  • Tunnicliffe and a Josh Passley own goal the difference between two sides
  • Liam Vincent adds a third on 48 minutes.
Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:15

Over the top!

53: Bit uncalled for. Hawks midfielder Paul Rooney with an over-the-top challenge on Jay Mingi.

Needs reminding it’s a pre-season friendly.

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:13

Nearly 4-0.

50 mins: Joash Nembhard nearly puts the ball in his own net following cross from Rumarn Burrell.

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:11

Make it 3-0

The youngster shows what a left foot he has has he fires home with a free-kiock from 25 yards.

Worner looked stunned. Maybe slightly disappointed.

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:09

Goal - Liam Vincent.

What a strike!

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:08

Second half starting XI

Oluwayeni, Mnoga, Wisdom, Reid, Andoh, Burrell, Vincent, Mingi, Jewitt-White, Bridgman, Gifford.

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:06

Second half under way...

And Pompey have an entirely new starting XI on the pitch.

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 15:57

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 15:55

Neil Allen’s half-time verdict

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 15:54

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 15:52

Half-time: Hawks 0-2 Pompey

Goals from Tunniclife and Josh Passley (OG) separate the teams.

Saydee impressed. Shame he’ll be going off now at half-time.

