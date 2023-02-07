Since April, the Sky Bet League One Young Player of the Season accolade has been pride of place on the drawers beside the winger’s bed at his Halifax house.

Now Lane has to find a new home. Having last week relocated to the south-coast from Fleetwood, he has so far been unable to find a suitable pedestal for his prized award.

Netting five times and weighing in with eight assists in 38 outings for the Cod Army last term, the 21-year-old enjoyed a sensational maiden Football League campaign.

Yet since recognised at a glittering EFL Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London, he’s made just 10 League One starts in nine-and-a-half months.

It has been a frustrating season for the ex-Hyde United youngster, yet now Lane’s bidding to once again scale those heights which saw him linked with a summer move to Brighton.

He told The News: ‘A new head coach (Scott Brown) came in at Fleetwood, there were also new players, in football sometimes you are in the team, sometimes you are not.

‘This year it didn’t go the way I wanted for 4-5 months. Then I got back into the side against Sheffield Wednesday the weekend before I joined Pompey and played well.

Paddy Lane appeared off the bench to make his Pompey debut in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Barnsley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I wouldn’t say my form has been bad this year, although I wasn't getting the games, goals and assists numbers I would have liked. I like to be creative.

‘Under a new manager there are different techniques and different styles and I will always respect the head coach for what he did at Fleetwood.

‘But there have been different systems since he came in, such as five at the back with no wingers, with me in more of a midfield role. Sometimes the changes haven't suited my game.

‘Don’t get me wrong, I like the midfield role, I enjoy getting on the ball, but I also like playing on the wing and getting out wide, even if playing in midfield.

‘Last season I set the standards for myself. I know where that standard is – and hopefully can back up there as soon as possible.’

Lane, who beat off competition from Pompey loanee Gavin Bazunu and Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil to land the award, made his Blues debut on Saturday.

A left-footed winger who prefers operating off the right flank, he featured for 19 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

He added: ‘I was really happy with my season last year and really enjoyed it.

‘I wasn’t really expecting the award at the end of it, but it was a lovely touch and brilliant to be recognised.

‘I took my dad with me to London for the night and it’s something which I’ll remember forever. That trophy will go with me wherever I go, it’s in my car boot at the moment!