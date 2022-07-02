Ryan Tunnicliffe and Liam Vincent found themselves on the scoresheet – as did former Blue Josh Passley whose own goal added to the scoreline.
A bumper crowd was also present as the Blues enjoyed their traditional trip to Westleigh Park.
Here’s 13 pictures from the game as Pompey ran out easy winners.
1. Hawks 0-3 Pompey
Marcus Harness in action during the first half
Photo: Jason Brown
2. Hawks 0-3 Pompey
Triallist Christian Saydee started up front for Pompey and impressed in the first half.
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Hawks 0-3 Pompey
Ronan Curtis came off at half-time with his calf heavily strapped.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Hawks 0-3 Pompey
Christian Saydee goes close with a first-half effort.
Photo: Jason Brown