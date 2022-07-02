Goal, Portsmouth midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe scores, Portsmouth 1-0 Havant and Waterlooville during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Havant & Waterlooville FC and Portsmouth at Westleigh Park, Havant , United Kingdom on 2 July 2022.

Hawks 0-3 Portsmouth - 13 match pictures as Blues kick-off pre-season with a win

Pompey kicked off their pre-season with a 3-0 win at the Hawks.

By Mark McMahon
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 5:42 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 5:49 pm

Ryan Tunnicliffe and Liam Vincent found themselves on the scoresheet – as did former Blue Josh Passley whose own goal added to the scoreline.

A bumper crowd was also present as the Blues enjoyed their traditional trip to Westleigh Park.

Here’s 13 pictures from the game as Pompey ran out easy winners.

1. Hawks 0-3 Pompey

Marcus Harness in action during the first half

Photo: Jason Brown

2. Hawks 0-3 Pompey

Triallist Christian Saydee started up front for Pompey and impressed in the first half.

Photo: Jason Brown

3. Hawks 0-3 Pompey

Ronan Curtis came off at half-time with his calf heavily strapped.

Photo: Jason Brown

4. Hawks 0-3 Pompey

Christian Saydee goes close with a first-half effort.

Photo: Jason Brown

