Pompey goalkeeper Alex Bass clears at Hawks. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

The free agent, most recently at Premier League side Norwich under-23s, bagged his treble in the space of 26 second half minutes to stake his claim to Blues head coach Danny Cowley.

Ahadme, 20, was one of 10 triallists used by Pompey in the win at Westleigh Park.

Former Southampton midfielder Jake Hesketh was used in the first half while nine others featured after the break.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley

The Blues had to battle back from 1-0 and 2-1 behind against National League South Hawks with stunners from Tommy Wright and James Roberts twice handing the hosts the advantage in the first half.

However, summer signing cancelled out Wright's opener before Ahadme's quickfire second half double turned it around to 3-2.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild struck 21 minutes from time before Ahadme rounded off the scoring on 81 minutes.

A minute's applause was held prior to kick-off in memory of former Pompey striker Paul Mariner who died aged 68 yesterday.

Pompey made a bright start with Marcus Harness being played in behind by full-back Callum Johnson inside four minutes, although his first shot was saved by Ross Worner before then firing wide on the rebound.

But it was Hawks who went ahead courtesy on Wright's thunderous long-range strike eight minutes later. He picked the ball up around 25 yards out and fired a left-footed strike past Alex Bass.

The Blues, still creating numerous chances, responded well and levelled after 18 minutes. Ronan Curtis picked up the ball then found Harness, who slid in summer signing Ryan Tunnicliffe and he fired past Worner.

Striker Marquis then had two efforts well saved in quick succession by Worner prior to Hawks retaking the lead.

Again, it was a superb finish with Roberts curling past Bass from outside the right corner of the box just after the half-hour mark.

Moroccan Ahadme, one of eight triallists introduced by Cowley at the break, made an instant impression.

First, he was on hand to fire past Worner 10 minutes after the break, then he headed home on the rebound after his initial shot had been saved a minute later.

The Blues then scored for a third time in 14 minutes, with Hackett-Fairchild added a fourth. He brilliantly cut inside then curled past Worner inside the area.

Ahadme got in on the act again, completing a 26-minute hat-trick, firing past Worner on the spin on 81 minutes.

Pompey first half team: Bass; Johnson, Downing, Robertson, Brown, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Triallist, Curtis, Marquis.