The Blackburn defender insisted the temporary move over the second half of the 2021-22 campaign did him ‘the world of good’ as he establishes himself in the Rovers first team this term.

The flattered 22-year-old added knowledge of the Blues’ eagerness to keep hold of him also gave him the confidence he needed as he thanked the Blues for the role they’ve played in his development.

However, a return north to a club that has been his home since 2014 remained his priority.

Carter quickly established himself as a favourite among the Fratton faithful during his 22-game stay on the south coast, operating at both centre-back and right-back for Danny Cowley.

That prompted calls for his loan to be made into a permanent arrangement at the season’s end – something which the Pompey boss was eager to get done as well.

Despite picking up a hamstring injury on the eve of the season, Carter has managed to do that, starting the last two games under new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson following his recovery.

And he’s thanked the Blues for the key role they played in helping him kick-start his Blackburn career.

Speaking to Lancashire Live, the former Manchester City youngster said: ‘It's good to be back and hopefully getting more games in the Championship.

‘I really enjoyed my time at Portsmouth.

‘It did me the world of good, as did Burton (where Carter also spent a period on loan last season).

‘I was playing regular games at a big team higher in the league so I'm happy to be back here and kick on.

‘The support down there was unbelievable and it was something I probably needed to go and play regularly at such a big club and it has really helped me.’

When asked about transfer talk during the summer and a potential return to Pompey, Carter added: ‘From pre-season, the manager just said to come in, it's a fresh slate to impress him and work as hard as you can. I feel like I have done well and so hopefully, I keep playing.

‘I didn't speak to anyone about the reports or anything from Portsmouth. My focus was to play here, I didn't think about it or going on loan.