Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho believes Ryley Towler can become a ‘top-end player’ after shining on his shock first-team return.

The defender was handed a first League One start in five-and-a-half months as the Blues employed a back three at Fleetwood last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating as the left-sided centre-half, it represented the 21-year-old’s eighth appearance in a disappointing campaign following last term’s impressive first-team breakthrough.

Ryley Towler was handed his first Pompey league start in five-and-a-half months for the trip to Fleetwood. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Sean Raggett and Conor Shaughnessy remain Mousinho’s preferred central-defensive partnership, while the Blues are seeking another recruit in that department.

But the head coach continues to be impressed by Towler’s quality, particularly after rising to the challenge of Saturday.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Under normal circumstances, it was a really good performance from Ryley at Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Under the circumstances of playing in a different position for us, being his first league start for five month, and with pressure on the young lad’s shoulders of coming into a side which cannot necessarily afford to draw or lose the game - it was brilliant.

‘Faced with a front three containing Jayden Stockley, with Jack Marriott on Ryley’s side and having to deal with that, plus Promise Omochere coming on as well, it was a really good performance.

‘Ryley has that ability to be a top-end player and it has been a tough one for him, he’s been really, really unlucky. He lost his place in the side to Conor Shaughnessy and was unable to regain it.

‘But he’s always got to be ready, he has to make sure he is on his toes. He has trained well enough over the last six months for me to be comfortable putting him back in out of absolutely nowhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As he proved on Saturday, you don’t put in performances like that if you’re sitting there feeling sorry for yourself.

‘Ryley is such a great kid, I haven’t had a single problem with him. He keeps himself going in training, in the dressing room when we win games he doesn’t sulk, he’s always in there joining in.’

Towler had started the season as Regan Poole’s defensive partner in the opening day 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers.

However, he was replaced by Shaughnessy the following match and has instead been restricted to starts in cup competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘To go for that long without playing a game you think “I wonder if I’ll ever get a chance”.