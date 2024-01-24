'He can be a top-end player': Portsmouth boss salutes triumphant return after ex-Bristol City man's five-and-a-half-month wait
The defender's last Blues league start was on the opening day of the season against Bristol Rovers
John Mousinho believes Ryley Towler can become a ‘top-end player’ after shining on his shock first-team return.
The defender was handed a first League One start in five-and-a-half months as the Blues employed a back three at Fleetwood last weekend.
Operating as the left-sided centre-half, it represented the 21-year-old’s eighth appearance in a disappointing campaign following last term’s impressive first-team breakthrough.
Sean Raggett and Conor Shaughnessy remain Mousinho’s preferred central-defensive partnership, while the Blues are seeking another recruit in that department.
But the head coach continues to be impressed by Towler’s quality, particularly after rising to the challenge of Saturday.
Mousinho told The News: ‘Under normal circumstances, it was a really good performance from Ryley at Fleetwood.
‘Under the circumstances of playing in a different position for us, being his first league start for five month, and with pressure on the young lad’s shoulders of coming into a side which cannot necessarily afford to draw or lose the game - it was brilliant.
‘Faced with a front three containing Jayden Stockley, with Jack Marriott on Ryley’s side and having to deal with that, plus Promise Omochere coming on as well, it was a really good performance.
‘Ryley has that ability to be a top-end player and it has been a tough one for him, he’s been really, really unlucky. He lost his place in the side to Conor Shaughnessy and was unable to regain it.
‘But he’s always got to be ready, he has to make sure he is on his toes. He has trained well enough over the last six months for me to be comfortable putting him back in out of absolutely nowhere.
‘As he proved on Saturday, you don’t put in performances like that if you’re sitting there feeling sorry for yourself.
‘Ryley is such a great kid, I haven’t had a single problem with him. He keeps himself going in training, in the dressing room when we win games he doesn’t sulk, he’s always in there joining in.’
Towler had started the season as Regan Poole’s defensive partner in the opening day 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers.
However, he was replaced by Shaughnessy the following match and has instead been restricted to starts in cup competitions.
Mousinho added: ‘To go for that long without playing a game you think “I wonder if I’ll ever get a chance”.
‘You just have to preach to the players about making sure they are ready because they’re all going to be called upon at some point.’