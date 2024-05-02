Joe Rafferty has been released by Pompey following their League One title success. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho has lifted the lid on the ‘tough’ decision to end Joe Rafferty’s Pompey career.

For many, the 30-year-old’s departure came as a surprise, having been first-choice right-back this season and a consistent and dependable performer.

Nonetheless, Rafferty’s Fratton Park stay is over following two seasons, totalling 68 appearances.

And Pompey’s head coach has explained the rationale behind the former Liverpool apprentice’s departure.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Raffs was a really tough one, he has been excellent since I have been in the building.

‘He’s a breath of fresh air in training every day, a brilliant character, and has done a huge amount in the dressing room to galvanise the squad and work with the other senior pros to make sure the squad has been as good as they've been.

‘He’s very, very reliable, extremely steady, and had a lot of contribution going forward as well as being defensively solid and difficult to play against.

‘It’s a tough one with Joe, a really sad one, he deserves a contract and we’re sure he will go and get a good contract with another football club somewhere else, which will set him up for the back end of his career.

‘From a football perspective, we separate players that deserve a contract and the realism of the football club at the next level, so we’ve got to tick both boxes. Joe has certainly ticked the first box in terms of deserving a contract.

‘As a football club, we have to make the football decision at the next level and we’re obviously going to try to bring in another right-back. Joe obviously disagrees.

‘It was a tough one, but we took the decision, shook hands and move on.’

In addition to Rafferty leaving, the Blues have decided against taking up their 12-month option on Zak Swanson.

Instead they plan contract talks with the 23-year-old to keep him on the south coast - while Rafferty must now seek another club.

Mousinho added: ‘I want Joe to prove us wrong, certainly in terms of the fact that he can go on and kick on in his career.