That’s the tantalising verdict of John Mousinho on Pompey’s fifth signing of a racing start to their transfer window dealings.

Scully was recruited from Wigan for an undisclosed fee on Friday evening, ending a forgettable nine months with the crisis-hit club.

Yet it was in League One at Lincoln where the former West Ham apprentice made his name, netting 37 goals in 106 appearances.

Pompey’s boss has earmarked the right-footer for a left-wing role in his team next season.

And he is convinced the 24-year-old can provide the creativity so frustratingly absent from his attacking options last season.

Mousinho told The News: ‘It’s hardly a secret that we’ve needed a bit more across those front positions in terms of goals, creativity and assists – and we definitely think Anthony can produce that.

‘He can provide that bit of creativity we need, especially when we play against sides at home who sometimes sit deep. We need someone who has that bit of magic.

Anthony Scully, pictured battling against AFC Wimbledon's Daniel Csoka, is one of five Pompey signings since the transfer window opened. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

‘Magic is something he definitely has and one of the things that can describe what type of player he is.

‘You wouldn’t necessarily see him with chalk on his boots on the left-hand side. Although he can beat full-backs on the outside, you will also see him popping into pockets and being very clever in his link-up play.

‘His goal record speaks for itself, I have seen it quite a few times against sides I’ve been part of, he cuts in with his right foot and curls it in to find the opposite corner. His finishing is very, very good.

‘What we are getting is a player with a really good eye for goal, his numbers and productivity is excellent, and, with letting Reeco (Hackett) go to Lincoln, we envisage Anthony playing in that left-wing role.

‘Coming through the ranks at West Ham, he played a lot of games down the middle as a centre-forward and his last game for Wigan was also at centre-forward.

‘In my opinion, his most successful spells have been while playing off the left at Lincoln, so I think that’s where he’s best suited, but he has the flexibility.

‘Anthony is very intelligent, he links play really well, and is extremely hard working. Not only has he the quality, but also the work-rate.’

Scully was bought by Wigan in September 2022 for an undisclosed fee, yet struggled for games.

Team selection and a hernia issue restricted him to just five Championship appearances during their relegation campaign.

Now, nine months later, he is on the move again – and Mousinho is convinced Scully has a point to prove.

He added: ‘When I first spoke to Anthony, one of the things which really shone through was his hunger.

‘He had big expectations of himself in the Championship last season and, for whatever reason, things didn’t quite work out.