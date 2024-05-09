'He headed concrete': Is Sean Raggett Portsmouth's biggest cult hero since Linvoy Primus?
After five years, 239 games, 17 goals, and one League One title, Sean Raggett has bid an emotional farewell to Fratton Park.
It has been quite a journey for the central defender initially recruited on loan from Norwich in July 2019 by Kenny Jackett, with a variable relationship with the Fratton faithful.
Nonetheless, he departs as one of the most popular performers for John Mousinho’s champions - and a true Pompey cult hero.
So we put it to Blues followers on X (formerly Twitter) whether Raggett is the biggest cult hero since Linvoy Primus left Fratton Park in the summer of 2009.
And here are their views...
Burgess is a cult hero, no? Everyone loved and continues to love the man. I think Raggett also qualifies. @mark_ozz
Only him and Doyle really since the Premier League days. Took a lot of flack too in those 200-odd games. @pompeyaj1
Linvoy was super special for a lot of reasons. Sean is just such a trooper and genuine guy. Most fans see his qualities. Surprised he didn't get a one-year deal, at least. But he probably is, having been here 5 years. Gareth Evans came close too, for me. @JohnnyGib68
Yes, he was just like Linvoy. Not fancied by the manager, always gave his all. Not graceful or highly skilled, but made important tackles and the odd cracking goal to help the team. Always a hero in my eyes. @Silverfox72
I think so. There is an element of redemption or overcoming in these stories which Linvoy and Raggs have and not that many other popular players. @stucrow
Most definitely. What a journey from that first game v Coventry. Favourite Rags memory was when he ended up in the concrete of the North Lower, then rose in absolute bits from the dead and put his head on the next ball!! I will miss moments like that. @DJR336596784148
Off the top of my head, I'd say Rocha, Norris, Evans, Burgess all in the conversation. @jakemeyers2015 Gareth Evans perhaps the only contender. Would rate Raggs higher imo. @Ruffy_Roy
What seems to create cult heroes at Pompey is footballers who aren't the most naturally gifted, giving their all. Underdogs who don't know when they're beaten. Primus is my all-time fave Pompey player for that reason and Raggs fits the mould too. Raggs to riches? @Reevotron
David Norris purely because of that Southampton goal and the fact we celebrate David Norris day each year as a commemoration for him and that goal. @bryanjdavis
What about Ricardo Rocha? One of the first to congratulate the team. I might also suggest the Hermannator. Funny how most of our "cult heroes" are defenders. @ChrisElston1912
He just looked like he wanted to give his all every game for Pompey. He’s up there with Linvoy in my eyes. Adapted well, done what was needed for the club in their time of need. Dropped, brought back in and performed to the highest level when needed. @JoeThomas182
A difficult one as I feel Burgess became more of a cult status after he left, his success in Belgium more than likely hyping his status somewhat. @CharlieFarnsba9
How about Dave Kitson? Oh sorry, I misread cult. @Stewartcarnegie
He's gotta be up there. Gareth Evans also, possibly. @P24576512 Reckon Burgess and Evans have to be up there, but I can't argue against him being a cult hero of Linvoy's stature. @Luke313131 Him and Evans. I think as time goes on there'll be more and more love for Raggs. @Dave_Just_Dave
Burgess for me, but Raggs a close second. @prosinecki_PFC
Was just amazing how he never let us down. @surreypomp
He’s been my cult hero for many seasons. I’m glad others caught up eventually. @Up_In_Lights13
Gareth Evans is up there too imo. @jezzurps
